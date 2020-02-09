Bill Leatherman’s book takes baseball fans into a magical time in the world of major league baseball.

Bill Leatherman, who wrote “Baseball’s Golden Season”, will be at Barnes & Noble in Lake Sumter Landing on Saturday February 29th at 12:00 noon. The book takes a look at the 1956 season when the New York Yankees defeated the Brooklyn Dodgers in a World Series highlighted by Yankees pitcher Don Larsen’s perfect game 5.

Leatherman speaks about many baseball greats, including Yogi Berra, Sandy Koufax, Hank Aaron and Satchel Paige. It also offers some classic quotes from some of the best that have ever worn a Major League baseball uniform.

New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra jumps into Don Larsen’s arms after the pitcher throws a perfect game 5 in the 1956 World Series.

Some of these quotes and anecdotes are:

Yankees catcher Berra, on Sandy Koufax’s ’25: 5 record from 1963: “I can see how he won 25 games. What I can’t see is how he lost five. “

Legendary referee Beans Reardon remembered what the Major League Baseball commissioner had called him on the carpet to “insult” the players: “They insult me.” Why shouldn’t I throw them back? “

Robin Roberts, Philadelphia Phillies player, on the laid-back style of the legendary Hank Aaron: “Aaron sleeps between the pitches.

Cincinnati Redlegs manager Birdie Tebbetts about Lew Burdette, Boston pitcher and Milwaukee Braves: “There is no pitching rule that does not violate Lew Burdette. He spits on the ball. He spits on his glove. He spits on his hand.” Bill Leatherman

Brooklyn-Dodger pitching ace Preacher Roe when asked if pitchers use the spitball: “There are 12 or 14 pitchers that I think use the spitball.” I can’t say for sure if they’re using it, but I’ve taught about a dozen of them how. “

Satchel Paige, aged 46, after being the oldest pitcher to give up a full game stoppage when he defeated the Detroit Tigers 1-0 in 12 innings, subsequently declared that he would not be there tomorrow as he ” go fishing.

A drunk fan avoided imprisonment when he proved to the judge that he was not at the local salon but at Briggs Stadium in Detroit. He couldn’t remember the score, but he described exactly where Yankee’s great Mickey Mantle’s two home runs landed that day.

The New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra [left] shares a special moment with Don Larsen, who showed a perfect Game 5 in the 1956 World Series. Larsen said that without Berra’s constant guidance he would never have been able to accomplish this.