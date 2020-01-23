Australian Open: Rafael Nadal almost got a ballkid

advertisement

Rafael Nadal gave the ballkid a kiss on the cheek after his shot hit her.

Rafael Nadal had a scary moment in his second round victory over Federico Delbonis – when his wayward forehand hit a ballkid in the head.

He gave her a kiss on the cheek and apologized.

After the game, he gave her his headband before greeting the crowd.

“Have been one of the more scary moments I’ve had on the tennis court – the ball was quick and straight to (her) head,” he said.

“I was so scared of her. Very glad you’re good. You’re very brave, so well done.”

The ballkid was close to the net when the ball hit her hard.

The victory of Nadal with 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-1 was tough. He had only dropped 10 games in three previous victories over the left-handed Argentinian.

The first two games at Rod Laver Arena lasted 18 minutes, with Nadal missing six breakpoint chances before Delbonis announced 1-1.

Daniel Pockett

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates second round match against Federico Delbonis of Argentina after winning his men’s singles.

The best-ranked Nadal converted one of the nine breakpoint opportunities in the 1st set and none of nine in the second, but converted two of two in the third.

He then plays fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, who defeated Peter Gojowczyk of Germany.

