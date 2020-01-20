advertisement

Australian Open qualification reprimands Elliot Benchetrit for ball-girl banana request

A qualification of the Australian Open was penalized by a referee for asking a ball girl to peel his banana during a match.

French player Elliot Benchetrit, world no. 231, played in the qualifying tournament when he asked for a banana to end the game.

A ball girl fetched him the piece of fruit, but apparently that wasn’t good enough.

Benchetrit, 21, wanted his banana to be peeled.

That’s when referee John Blom “intervened and told him,” according to tennis journalist Alex Theodoridis.

Maybe Benchetrit really needed help.

After he gave Blom a dirty look and exchanged words with the referee, the Frenchman bit the pointed end of the banana peel to start the heavy task of peeling, instead of just doing the deed with his hands.

Another tennis reporter, Lucia Hoffman, slapped Benchetrit about the incident.

Benchetrit had the last laugh, in one respect.

He made the main draw of the Australian Open to earn a third Grand Slam performance after appearing in the French and American Open last year.

The moment Elliot Benchetrit hit the banana.

Even first-round losers in Melbourne Park take home $ 90,000 in prize money.

Benchetrit faces the Japanese world No.91 Yuichi Sugita in the first round.

This story first appeared on Nine World of Sports and is being published again with permission.

