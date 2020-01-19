advertisement

Novak Djokovic admits that watching Australian Open qualifications paves its way through matches at the height of Melbourne’s smoke haze has been both a cause for concern and sad.

The defending Australian Open champion has been an outspoken advocate of climate change in recent years and has called the forest fires that destroyed the nation “a tragedy.”

“Well, it’s a tragedy for Australia,” Djokovic said. “It is really unpleasant to see so many people suffering the effects of a great force that is hard to stop. Sometimes nature shows us how we view it in an unimportant way.

“To be honest, I was worried about the different days you mentioned. I think Melbourne was the most polluted city in the world that day at the time. It was sad to see some players collapsing and some kids falling down on the pitch “

But World # 2 is convinced that the combination of Tennis Australia’s new air quality policy and the worst forest fires behind the nation will ensure that the first grand slam of the year is back to normal.

“I had faith in Melbourne, the ‘four-season city’ as they call it, that the weather is changing very quickly,” Djokovic said.

“A lot of rain on one night and also wind that cleared up the air. The last three days have been really good, fresh air, it is as if nothing has happened.

“Whether that will stay or not, we don’t know. The fires are still going on. We don’t hope for the sake of, I think, the well-being and health of all players.”

When smoke returns to Melbourne Park, Tennis Australia has outlined the policy on the basis of which it will judge whether the game conditions are satisfactory.

An air quality assessment – which is determined by analysis of air pollutants in Melbourne Park – is monitored throughout the day.

DITA ALANGKARA / AP

If that rating reaches four, match play can be suspended. If the ratings are a maximum of five, the competition game must be suspended.

That would cause chaos in Melbourne Park – especially in the first week that dozens of games are played every day.

“Fortunately, they have three closed lanes with the roof. But there are so many games, so many players. Let’s hope the worst is over,” Djokovic said.

Away from the threat of bushfire smoke that brings the tournament to a shattering half, Djokovic has drawn his attention to the start of his title defense, which starts with a collision with the German Jan-Lennard Struff at Rod Laver Arena on Monday night.

The 32-year-old already has more Australian Open crowns than any other man in the history of tennis and he stamped his authority on the ATP Cup when he defeated world No. 1 Rafael Nadal for the ninth consecutive time on the hard court at Ken Rosewall Arena.

DANIEL POCKETT / GETTY IMAGES

Smoke from the forest fires occupies the Melbourne skyline and the location of the Australian Open last week.

But it is his pursuit of Nadal – who has 19 career slams – and Roger Federer (20) who continues to drive the Serbian, who has 16 slams to his name.

“I think Roger also talked about this in the first place, Rafa too, that age is just a number. It’s not just a cliché, but it’s really something that I think we all have in common. It’s real the way we approach career and our daily lives, “said Djokovic.

“I think we have found a way, a formula to balance private and professional life, so that we can excel a little in tennis and still compete at the highest level after many years, still be motivated, still mentally fresh and, of course, physically prepared and fit to compete in the best-of-five sets with young players coming.

“They are obviously very hungry to reach the great heights and to fight for the greatest trophies in the sport.

AP

Novak Djokovic is in Melbourne and wants to add this week to his list of grand slam victories at the Australian Open.

“You mentioned Roger and Rafa, my kind of rivalry with them, that one of the motivations for me is to continue at this age. Of course I agree with that.

“I have said many times during our rivalry and career that we have all inspired each other to get better, to understand how we can overcome obstacles in match-ups we have against each other or something else that really followed our career .

“Today I am more thankful to be with these two boys than I was probably 10, 15 years ago (smiling).

“I think certainly rivalry with them has made me very, very strong, very resilient, and also very motivated that I am still.”

