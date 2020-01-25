Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios plays Rafa rivalry

advertisement

Nick Kyrgios has talked about a rivalry between himself and Rafael Nadal as he prepares for the No. 1 world at Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

Kyrgios claimed a five-set thriller against the Russian rising star Karen Khachanov on Saturday night to advance to the fourth round, where he will compete against the Spanish superstar.

advertisement

The pair has been trading verbal barbs in the last 12 months, but Kyrgios said the water was under the bridge when he stood in front of the media in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“I don’t really know Rafa. I’ve never hung around with him or anything. So I don’t really know what he is like. I don’t really love him. I never said … I mean, I don’t know him at all,” said Kyrgios.

READ MORE:

* Nadal crosses in the fourth round

* Pliskova, Bencic sent packaging

* Aussies go against their own

* Federer survives enormous fear

“Totally a tennis player. Don’t know him as a person. I’m sure he’s OK.”

When asked about the comments Kyrgios made last year – when he called Nadal “super salt” – the 24-year-old said he has nothing but respect for the 19-year-old grand slam winner.

“The last time I played it was in Wimbledon. We had a pretty good game, 7-6 in the fourth set. At the end of the day we are two different tennis players. We are very different about it,” he said.

“After Wimbledon I lost, I was beaten by the better player. I shook his hand, looked him in the eyes and said,” Too good “.

“Anyway, if we don’t like each other or whatever, I think there’s a low respect.

JONATHAN DIMAGGIO / GETTY IMAGES

Nick Kyrgios says there is mutual respect between him and Rafa Nadal, even if they don’t like each other.

“He is one of the best of all time. I also read that he thinks I’m good for the sport.

“There is a low respect that we both have for each other. This does not necessarily mean that we like each other, but … we go out and give contrasting styles and personalities.”

Nadal may have claimed the final clash between the pair, but on hardcourt Kyrgios has a 2-1 head-to-head advantage.

According to Kyrgios, the reason for this is his predisposition against left-handed players.

“Since junior, I like to play left-wing players. I feel like I know a little bit about the game plan I need to take to be successful with them,” he said.

JONATHAN DIMAGGIO / GETTY IMAGES

Nick Kyrgios celebrates his epic five-set win over Karen Khachanov to reach the fourth round in Melbourne.

“I mean, Rafa is a very different beast. I mean, I know his patterns more or less. Everyone knows his patterns, can’t do anything about it. Federer knows his patterns. Everyone knows his patterns. He carries them at the highest level. from.” level.

“But I don’t even think about the game, to be honest. I mean, tonight’s game hasn’t even sunk. I still have a lot of emotions to deal with.

Kyrgios will recover on Sunday before facing Nadal in Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

“I’m super excited, to be honest. Playing one of the best tennis players at the center court on your own Slam, it’s damn cool,” he said.

KELLY DEFINA / GETTY IMAGES

Rafa Nadal made light work of Pablo Carreno Busta to set up a wonderful confrontation with Nick Kyrgios.

“Yes, I have a lot of time between now and then. It will clearly be a new physical battle. Nothing goes easy with him. He had a relatively routine game today, so he will feel good.

“I’m looking forward to it. That’s why you play, I think.”

advertisement