Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios barks, mocking his way to the third round

advertisement

Cameron Spencer

Nick Kyrgios from Australia reacts to the public during his second round men’s match against Gilles Simon.

advertisement

Nick Kyrgios entered the Australian Open in the third round with a typically fascinating performance in a four-set win over Gilles Simon

Love him or hate him – and make no mistake, there are plenty in every camp – Nick Kyrgios never allows a dull moment when he’s on a tennis court, whether it’s shot selection, showmanship, momentum swings, barking at his environment or another mock player not even involved in the relevant match.

Cameron Spencer

Nick Kyrgios defeated Gilles Simon of France.

All of the above happened during his always moved 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win over Gilles Simon in the second round Thursday night of the Australian Open.

That included a moment when Kyrgios joked at the man he would meet in the fourth round, Rafael Nadal.

READ MORE:

* The heart-warming gesture of Mirka Federer after the routine victory of Roger Federer

* Australian Open: Hysterical Serena Williams ambush on the field with stunning video

* Serena Williams, Roger Federer advance to the third round of Australian Open

* Australian Open: Teen-star Coco Gauff in last 32 after comeback victory

After being warned of taking more than the allocated 25 seconds between portions, Kyrgios mimicked the way Nadal fiddles for a point, as if he wants to remind the chair referee that there are people wasting more time.

About the only boring part of the procedure came during the post-match interview when an allusion to later rounds was made and Kyrgios, an Australian placed 23rd, told the crowd of Melbourne Arena: “I don’t think ahead. … I take it currently only one game at a time. “

Zzzzzzzz.

Dita Alangkara

The Spaniard Rafael Nadal returns to Federico Delbonis in Argentina.

When Kyrgios finished, the number 1 placed Nadal was early in the second set of his match at Rod Laver Arena against Federico Delbonis.

Those results would be the most intriguing aspects of Day 4 of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, especially given the aversion Kyrgios and Nadal have in a raw rivalry that led to one of the highlights of Wimbledon in 2019.

Never too early to start thinking about a meeting with a quarter-final berth at stake during week 2 in Melbourne, with the popular Nadal opposite the house-backed Kyrgios.

advertisement