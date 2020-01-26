Australian Open: Kvitova defeats Sakkari to reach quarterfinals

advertisement

Petra Kvitova came out of a set-up and fully took advantage of the Greek self-confidence of her opponent Maria Sakkari running away to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals with a 6-7 (4) 6-3 6-2 win over Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

Seventh seed Kvitova looked in second place at an early stage against Sakkari, who was supported by loud support from local Greek fans, but seized the advantage in a second set where both players struggled to serve.

The Greek Maria Sakkari reacts during her fourth round singles match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday January 26, 2020.

The two-time Wimbledon champion broke Sakkari four times in the second set and then took a 3-0 lead in the decision maker to give her the advantage she needed to get rid of the stubborn 22nd seed in two hours and 12 minutes.

The Czech Kvitova will meet in the last eight either top seed Ash Barty or Alison Riske, who will play later on Sunday.

