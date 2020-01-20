Australian Open Glance: Nadal with top seeds highlights 2nd day | National sport

advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – A quick look at the Australian Open:

Rafael Nadal plays his first game against Hugo Dellien and if he should be reminded of his advanced age, the 33-year-old Spaniard was asked if he had a secret to get the top position in three decades – including the oldest man, who ended year 1. “No secret at all,” he said with a smile. “Then he got more serious and added,” Well, I can’t say that I was lucky with injuries because I didn’t have any. It’s all about passion, love of the game and the ability to stay positive in difficult moments. “Chances are that Nadal doesn’t have too many difficult moments with Dellien, whose highest rank was 74 and who has never gone before, Nick Kyrgios wants to improve his 11: 6 record in his home major when he takes on Lorenzo Sonego. The last Australian to win the national championship was Mark Edmondson in 1976. Kyrgios has not reached a major’s quarter-finals in five years, and is on parole for pronouncements and behavior in court. Karolina Pliskova, the runner-up, plays Kristina Mladenovic and Simona Halep, number 4, Jennifer Brady Anda Anisimova has a tough start against Zarina Diyas.

advertisement

Possibly take an early shower. High of 22 C.

Heavy rain showers in the afternoon stopped the game on the outdoor courts, although the games continued on the three covered arenas.

The men’s first round: No. 3 Roger Federer defeated Steve Johnson 6: 3. 6-2, 6-2; Marton Fucsovics defeated Denis Shapovalov 6: 3, 6: 7 (7), 6: 1, 7: 6 (3); Sam Querrey defeated Borna Coric No. 25 with 6-3, 6-4, 6-4; No. 30 Daniel Evans defeated Mackenzie McDonald 3: 6, 4: 6, 6: 1, 6: 2, 6: 3.

Women’s first leg: No. 3 Naomi Osaka defeated Marie Bouzkova 6: 2, 6: 4; No. 8 Serena Williams defeated Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-3; Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams 7-6 (5), 6-3; No. 14 Sofia Kenin defeated Martina Trevisan 6-2, 6-4; Caroline Wozniacki defeated Kristie Ahn 6: 1, 6: 3; No. 7 Petra Kvitova defeated Katerina Siniakova 6-1 and 6-0.

STAT OF THE DAY: 21: Record number of victories that Federer achieved in 21 attempts in his first round at the Australian Open.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Margaret Court was a wonderful, great champion. And how great is Serena Williams? “: 23-time major winner Williams in her pursuit of Court’s record for 24 Grand Slam titles.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement