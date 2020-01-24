Australian Open Glance: Different paths for opponents of the third round National sport

advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – A quick look at the Australian Open:

They were born one month apart, two 34-year-olds who, as one would say in Australia, are as different as chalk and cheese. John Isner is tall and lanky, 10 inches taller than Stan Wawrinka. Swiss-born Wawrinka has won three individual Grand Slam titles, including the Australian Open 2014. The semifinals at Wimbledon in 2018 were the closest for the American team when they won a single major. Your different paths will unite in the third round in Melbourne Park. You haven’t played on hard courts in Tokyo since 2009 when Wawrinka won. Since then, Isner has won three of their encounters, including 2017 on clay in Rome. “We all know that he is a very dangerous player who does a great job,” said Wawrinka. “You don’t get a lot of opportunity. You have to stay strong, be aggressive and try to get him to play as much as possible. That’s it. Stay positive.” Rafael Nadal plays Pablo Carreno Busta, Nick Kyrgios against Karen Khachanov and Alexander Zverev against Fernando Verdasco. Katarina Pliskova from the second generation plays Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and the American CiCi Bellis from the second generation plays Elise Mertens.

Partly cloudy at 25 degrees Celsius.

Mostly sunny at 24 C.

Third round of men: No. 2 Novak Djokovic defeated Yoshihito Nishioka 6: 3, 6: 2, 6: 2; Marin Cilic beat No. 9 Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3; Tennys Sandgren defeated Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-4, 6-4; Marton Fucsovics defeated Tommy Paul 6-1, 6-1, 6-4; No. 14 Diego Schwartzman defeated No. 24 Dusan Lajovic 6: 2, 6: 3, 7: 6 (7).

Third round of women: No. 1 Ash Barty defeated No. 29 Elena Rybakina with 6-3, 6-2; No. 27 Wang Qiang beat No. 8 Serena Williams 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5; Coco Gauff beat No. 3 Naomi Osaka with 6-3, 6-4; Ons Jabeur defeated Caroline Wozniacki 7: 5, 3: 6, 7: 5; No. 7 Petra Kvitova defeated No. 25 Ekaterina Alexandrova with 6-1, 6-2; No. 22 Maria Sakkari struck No. 10 Madison Keys 6-4, 6-4; No. 18 Alison Riske defeated Julia Goerges with 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY: 8 – Number of Grand Slam tournaments Serena Williams played without winning, which contributed to her 23 most important individual title.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I think it is right that my last match should be a three-seater, a grinder and a forehand mistake. These are things that I have worked on throughout my career, but I think it was only meant “- Caroline Wozniacki smiles through her tears in a judicial interview before she retires.

