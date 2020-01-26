Australian Open | Defending champion Djokovic, Raonic enters quarterfinals

advertisement

Novak Djokovic continued his prevailing progress through the Australian Open draw on Sunday and negotiated a potentially tough encounter with Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 6-4 to reach the last eight in Melbourne Park for the 11th time.

The seven-time champion contributed to the strong feeling surrounding the tournament that the Serbian is again the man to beat at the first Grand Slam of the year when he drove the Argentinian away in just over two hours at Rod Laver Arena.

The defending champion broke 5-3 and served for the opening set before taking early breaks in the next two stanzas and successfully resisting Schwartzman’s attempts to return to terms.

The 32-year-old second seed ended the contest by serving to love and continues to a quarter-final meeting with in-form Canadian Milos Raonic, whom he defeated in all nine of their previous encounters.

Raonic beats Cilic

Raonic knocked down 35 aces and 55 winners to win the Croatian Marin Cilic 6-4 6-3 7-5 on Sunday and become the first man to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.

The 29-year-old, a former number three in the world, has a 32nd place in Melbourne Park, but has stood in impressive form the first week and reached the final eight without losing a set.

Cilic, the US Open champion of 2014, may have felt the effect of two matches of five sets against placed opponents earlier in the tournament and needed a lengthy medical timeout for treatment on his back with 3-0 down in the second set.

Also a former number three in the world, the 31-year-old still had enough game to test Raonic, especially when he could involve the Canadian in longer rallies.

However, Raonic consistently steered more than 200 kilometers per hour (124 mph) down and it was appropriate that he ended the race at Margaret Court Arena with a last thumping ace.

“I’m just happy to play well, play in this kind of atmosphere and this kind of support,” said Raonic, a semi-finalist in Melbourne in 2016.

“It feels damn good, I have to say, I can’t complain about it. It has been an exciting tournament for me so far and hopefully exciting things await. “

