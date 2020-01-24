Australian Open: Coco Gauff wins, Serena Williams loses

advertisement

Maybe Serena Williams, now 38, once wins a 24th Grand Slam title.

And maybe Coco Gauff, who is only 15, will never earn her first big championship.

advertisement

Matt King

Coco Gauff celebrates this after winning the match point.

Of course it felt like a generation shift was signaled Friday at the Australian Open, with a few monumental important results in the third round for hours on end in the same stadium: a surprising first week loss by Williams, then a historic victory by Gauff.

First Williams staggered the piece for her earliest exit at Melbourne Park in 14 years, a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 loss to the 27th-placed Wang Qiang of China. It has increased the gap between Williams and Slam trophies to three years.

READ MORE:

* Australian Open: 15-year-old Coco Gauff eliminates Venus Williams

* Roger Federer and Serena Williams score easy wins to start the Australian Open

* Australian Open: Coco Gauff and Venus Williams resume rivalry in the first round

* US Open: ‘Class act’ Naomi Osaka deserves praise after curbing the tearing Coco Gauff

“I’m way too old to play like this at this stage in my career,” Williams said. “Definitely going to train tomorrow, that’s in the first place – to make sure I don’t do this again.”

Gauff also planned a practice session for Saturday, but hers had to prepare for a match in the fourth round.

Hannah Peters

Coco Gauff after winning her Women’s Singles third round competition.

That’s because the 67th ranked Gauff took the final step in her rapid progression and became the youngest player in the professional era to eliminate the defending champion at the Australian Open and beat former No. 1 Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 .

It was only after the final point was played that the preternaturically willing Gauff turned into a rather typical teenager, joking about wanting to take a “selfie for Instagram” with Rod Laver, the 11-time grand champion to whom the main stadium of the tournament is named after.

“Frankly, like, what is my life? Like, oh, my god!” Gauff told the audience. “Two years ago I lost the first round with juniors and now I am here. This is crazy.”

It is certainly remarkable.

With a thriving service, a topback and a winning mentality, Gauff returned the result from the first time she just came from Osaka, a former number 1 who already has two major titles at the age of 22.

Cameron Spencer

Corey Gauff, Coco’s father, looks at her remarkable achievements.

When they played each other at the US Open last September, Osaka won in two quick sets and then consoled Gauff, who encouraged her to talk to the spectators who came to her.

A reminder of how young Gauff is: most of the participants in this year’s junior Australian Open are older than they are.

Another: she takes classes online and says that she has been allowed to hand in late homework, ‘given the circumstances’.

Another: she does not yet have an official driver’s license, she is stuck behind the wheel practicing with a learning license.

But put a tennis racket in her hands and get out of the way: Gauff is now 8-2 in her burgeoning Grand Slam career, with three of those wins against women with multiple major titles.

Cameron Spencer

Coco Gauff embraces Naomi Osaka.

Williams vs. Wang was also a rematch of Flushing Meadows last season – and the reverse result also happened for them. At the US Open, Williams won 6-0, 6-1 in 44 minutes.

Wang credited that by encouraging her to spend more time at the gym so that she could add more oomph to her photos.

“I always believed I could do this,” Wang said laughing. “I didn’t know which day.”

Just like Wang, Gauff was much better on Friday than in New York. Gauff’s improvement was reflected in her portion – she put 15 of her first 16 first portions in the game – and her steadfastness.

Gauff declared himself calmer for this matchup.

“That,” she decided, “made the difference.”

Kelly Defina

Naomi Osaka from Japan speaks with the media after the defeat of her Women’s Singles third round.

So Osaka had the mistakes made, 30 unforced errors in total, compared to 17 for Gauff.

That made Gauff the youngest player to beat a top-five opponent in a women’s round match since Jennifer Capriati did it at 15 in 1991.

“You don’t want to lose to a 15 year old, you know?” Said Osaka.

So, Naomi, could you have done something else?

“Put the ball in court,” came the answer.

Lee Jin man

Serena Williams was eliminated by Wang Qiang in China.

Williams had similar problems, and although she went from a huge deficit to even if it could go, she couldn’t do what was needed in the late go.

Until what certainly felt like her last chance, Williams came with a cross-court forehand winner to close a 24-stroke point, then raised her arms, held that festive pose and looked at her guest box.

Finally, on her sixth attempt, after 1 hours of action, she had managed to turn a breakpoint against Wang. Soon enough they went to a third set and it seemed that the comeback had begun.

It turned out that Williams only postponed a surprising defeat.

So hard at the most difficult moments in so many years, Williams was the one to be undone, often showing what she later called the “distinctive” Serena frustration look.

Since she won the No. 23 Grand Championship during the Australian Open 2017 while she was pregnant, Williams has not raised her total.

She appeared in four major finals in the past two seasons and lost every season.

Darrian Traynor

Qiang Wang celebrates this after winning the match point.

Williams holds seven trophies from the Australian Open and had not lost in the third round at one of the hard-court Grand Slam tournaments – in Melbourne or at the US Open – since the entire time in 2006.

This was the first Grand Slam tournament in 11 years where each of the top 10 ranked women reached the third round. Who would have thought that Williams would be the first to lose, followed shortly after by No. 3 Osaka?

Williams was only sown with number 8, because of how rare she has participated since she left the tour while having a baby in September 2017.

She started 2020 well enough and this month won a hard tune-up title in Auckland, New Zealand, for her first trophy of any kind in three years – and first as a mother.

But Williams could not bring that success to the Grand Slam level, where it is most important to her.

She started acknowledging her press conference by Wang, but eventually shifted to criticizing herself for not playing well enough to win.

“I didn’t come back like Serena. Honestly, if we were just being honest with ourselves, I would lose that game,” Williams said. “I can’t play like that. I literally can’t do that anymore. It’s unprofessional. It’s not cool.”

Mark Kolbe

Caroline Wozniacki from Denmark speaks to the media.

Caroline Wozniacki also said an emotional goodbye to tennis during the Open on Friday after a loss in the third round against the Tunisian pioneer Ons Jabeur.

Wozniacki champion in Melbourne Park, just two years ago, begged tears back while paying special tribute to her lifelong coach and father Piotr.

“I don’t usually cry, I am sorry, but these are the special memories that I will always cherish,” said former world No. 1.

“It was a great ride. I’m ready for the next chapter. I’m really excited about what’s coming.”

Andy Brownbill

Tunisia Ons Jabeur celebrates after beating the Danish Caroline Wozniacki.

Nr. 32-placed Milos Raonic has Nr. 6 Defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to reach the fourth round for the seventh time.

The 2016 Wimbledon finalist had five match points in the third tiebreaker set and converted his second with a thriving forehand winner for a 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (2) win at Margaret Court Arena.

He finished with 19 aces and 55 winners in a dominant performance against Tsitsipas, who beat Roger Federer here last year en route to the semi-final.

Novak Djokovic easily defeated Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The seven-time Australian Open champion only needed 85 minutes to beat the Japanese player.

advertisement