Australian Open: 15-year-old Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff has dumped Venus Williams from the Australia Open.

Gauff, the youngest player in the women’s main draw at just 15, went on to the second round with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win at Melbourne Park on the opening day of the first major of the year.

The 2020 tournament is Gauff’s first time in the main draw in Melbourne.

Gauff also upset Venus Williams last year in the opening round at Wimbledon.

Earlier in the day, Venus’ sister Serena Williams completed a more comfortable 6-0, 6-3 win over Anastasia Potapova.

On a day when many of the big names adorned the center court in Melbourne, it will be Gauff who will steal many headlines.

“I was a bit shocked,” said Gauff. “I certainly had more confidence this time. I think I was used to playing on big courses, so the crowd – I think the size of the crowd didn’t scare me as much as last time. Certainly a little more positive together to suit.”

AP PHOTO

It was the most anticipated game of day 1 at the first major tennis tournament of the decade, and it did not disappoint.

The first set in particular was intriguing, with Gauff repeatedly making progress, but Williams – who had already won four of her seven Grand Slam singles trophies by the time her enemy was born – refutes her.

Only at her fourth set point did Gauff finally pull it out. She quickly took a 3-0 lead in the second and never let that lead go.

Among the players who had a chance to play – and win – were Roger Federer, 2019 semi-final Stefanos Tsitsipas, defending champion Naomi Osaka, 23-time head champion Serena Williams, number 1 Ash Barty and 2018 Australian Open winner Caroline Wozniacki, who is retired after this tournament.

Hannah Peters

Barty had a difficult start, dropped her opening set, before asserting herself and came back for a 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 win over Lesia Tsurenko.

Serena, who is 38, did what her older sister could not do: beat a teenager.

Apart from a short blip of the second set, Serena had very little trouble getting 18-year-old Anastasia Potapova from Russia 6-0, 6-3 to start her last bid for a 24th Grand Slam championship.

Serena took the last three games of the game and then laughed and said, “I started well today. Finished well.”

Her most recent major trophy came in Australia in 2017; that was also her last title of any kind until this month, when she won a hard-court adjustment in Auckland.

GETTY IMAGES

Gauff beamed Monday as she discussed a dance routine she did with Serena who went viral on social media.

People laughed at her love for TikTok and her self-removing discussion about a tendency to postpone when it comes to schoolwork.

After all, she is only 15 years old, but with high goals.

“I mean, my mission is to be the best. That is my goal, to win as many Grand Slams as possible,” said Gauff, whose best friend and partner in doubles, the 18-year-old American qualification Caty McNally, disrupted 2011 US Open champion Sam Stosur of Australia 6-1, 6-4 overnight.

“But today,” Gauff added, “my mission was to win.”

Mike Owen

She and Venus Williams combined for many more unforced errors, 71, than winners, 42.

A key was that Williams ended with 41 of those miscues, 11 more than Gauff.

Another was that Williams, long one of the most feared servers on tour, was surpassed by her opponent in that category on that day. Not only did Gauff see only two breakpoints, saving one, but she often came up with the goods at the most crucial moments, for example with an ace at 115 mph, or hit a risky second serve at high speed to the perfect place to Not achieve a good return.

All the while, Gauff was not shy to celebrate the biggest points with a loud “Come on!” and a series of fist pumps.

Otherwise, she had her face on her face and betrayed little emotion, even when she entered the field with earplugs in her place after she got a pre-match on the cheek from her father, Corey, who also serves as Gauff’s coach .

Gauff is in 67th place and Williams, a former number 1, is 55th. Williams played for the 85th time in the main table of a Grand Slam tournament, a record for the professional era, but this was also her first game of 2020, due to a hip injury that sidelined her at the start of January.

This is Gauff’s third major, but she is certainly precocious.

“She wants it clear and works very hard and is extremely mature for her age,” Williams said. “Heaven is the limit for her.”

Cameron Spencer

Ranked 313rd, Gauff became the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon’s history and then reached the entire round to the fourth round, generating a lot of buzz before losing to the final champion Simona Halep. She supported that with a point to the third round at the US Open and won her first WTA title later in the year.

The forehand, which after her breakthrough was perhaps the biggest question mark in her game, seemed improved, yes, but was still a weakness Williams could test.

Another question that came in this season was how Gauff would deal with someone everyone is prepared for, someone who knows everyone, and someone who might have to cope with the pressure to perform and to live up to the ever-growing and enormous expectations.

So far, so good. “I think I’ve come to realize that I have to play my game, not worrying about what people think of me,” said Gauff.

“I still have much more to become, as I think, one of those” big names, “she continued, quoting with her fingers. “I feel that I still need to improve a lot.”

– with AP

