Australian muay Thai competitor fights for life in the Thai hospital

The fight took place in Thailand last year.

A martial arts fighter from Melbourne fights for life in Thailand after fighting last year.

Sy Leafa, 23, has been in hospital since September 9 after a Muay Thai game at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, where he was hit by an elbow in the fourth round.

Shortly after the referee had reported a loss to Leafa, who lived in New Zealand before moving to Australia, the young athlete was unwell when leaving the ring.

“They took him back and he started to confiscate. It was pretty horrible for everyone there,” friend and teammate Jack Jenkins told AAP.

“They rushed him to the hospital and he had brain bleeding. They said they had to perform a brain operation to immediately reduce the pressure on his brain.”

His first operation went well, but 24 hours later he underwent more surgery, removing part of his skull. Since then he has been in a coma.

His chances of survival looked bleak, but he no longer needs life support.

Leafa is still in a coma, but his condition improves and starts to respond. His friends and family hoped to have him back in Melbourne at the end of October, but a number of medical complications have taken the process away.

So far, medical expenses have been paid by friends and raised by a GoFundMe campaign set up by Jenkins, which raised $ 40,000.

However, that money ran out this week. It costs around $ 60,000 to bring him safely to Australia through a medical transportation company in February.

The young man’s chances of full recovery are low, but his friends refuse to give up, hoping to raise another $ 80,000 for his care.

“We definitely feel it is our responsibility and absolutely the right thing to do to get him home to make sure he gets the best chance he does,” Jenkins said.

Leafa arrived in Melbourne at the age of 14, from New Zealand. He had been training full time in Melbourne and taking part in professional battles since he was 18 and learning with Australian UFC hunters such as Jimmy Crute, Jake Matthews and Ben Sosoli.

In June last year, he won a one-year sponsorship that allowed him to move to Thailand to pursue his dream of professional fighting at the highest level.

“He is the type of man who would give you his last $ 10 if you needed it,” Sosoli told AAP.

“I’m pretty sure one of the first things he’s going to ask for when he’s backed up is when he can get that man back from his last fight.” =

