The Australian government said on Sunday that it will channel A $ 76 million ($ 52 million) to the tourist industry, as recent heavy rains have tempered many of the months of forest fires, allowing the country to look forward to recovery.

The number of fires on the east and south coast of Australia fell by less than 100 for the first time in weeks over the weekend, providing relief for a disaster that has scorched an area about one third of Germany since September.

“Our federal response to these devastating forest fires is extensive and unprecedented,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison was quoted in a statement announcing the aid.

Around 29 people and millions of animals have so far been killed in the burning bush in Australia – a country famous for its pristine beech trees, abundant flora and fauna and outdoor sporting events.

This photo from early January 2020, provided by Dana Mitchell of Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park, shows a rescued koala that was injured at a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Mathew Crowther, an ecologist at the University of Sydney, says that koalas will not die out in the coming years, but if their habitat is gradually destroyed, it may ultimately be killed by a thousand cuts. We need to look at long-term trends – what will the temperatures and forest fires look like in the future?

The Australian Tourism Industry Council (ATIC), previously told Reuters that the damage to the tourism industry has approached A $ 1 billion.

The Australian Tourism Export Council, another top tourism organization, told the Australian Financial Review that the losses may exceed $ 4.5 billion by the end of the year.

Asked on ABC News television on Sunday whether $ 76 million is sufficient, Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said it was a first package.

“Additional support and funding may be needed during this recovery,” said Mr. Birmingham, according to a transcript of the interview.

Tourism has become an increasingly important part of the Australian economy and accounts for more than 3% of annual economic production.

Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, three of the states that are popular tourist destinations but have been hit hard by the fires, are now struggling with rain pouring down in some areas and causing floods and landslides.

Meteorologists expect more rain on Sunday and Monday in the east and south of Australia, which should help the fire brigade. From Sunday, there were 69 forest fires in New South Wales, a third of which still has to be included.

Storms are expected to lash parts of Victoria, but 14 fires were still burning on Sundays, with some large fires in the mountain region of the state known for hiking.

Fear of smoke from the fires that disrupted the Australian Open tennis tournament, disappeared in Melbourne, where the main tournament would begin on Monday. ($ 1 = 1,4552 Australian dollars)

