When raging hell surrounded the grounds of Mogo Wildlife Park on New South Wales’ south coast in Sydney on New Year’s Eve, zoo director Chad Staples feared it would come on top of the 15 animal keepers who had committed to stay and fight to protect the hundreds of animals on the site.

He made two triple zero calls for help.

Nobody came.

In the aftermath of the gruesome fire day that turned much of the historic gold rush town of Mogo into charcoal, the story of the zoo’s survival has been praised as a rare good news story.

But if you ask Staples, that good news is entirely due to the careful planning of the zoo and the courage of its staff instead of government assistance.

“We didn’t have a single fire truck here all day,” said Staples.

Instead, they were confronted with what he described as “Armageddon” with “a great group of people who did what they had to do”.

The fire “had completely surrounded us and came from all sides, depending on how the wind blew and we blew spot fires all day,” he said.

“We had an attack plan, we had a lot of water here, burlap bags, buckets; every time there was a flame that went up, we were just working on it.”

CHAD STAPLES

Mogo Wildlife Park was seriously threatened by fire on New Year’s Eve and the following days.

Staples said the zoo had consulted the National Fire Department in the weeks prior to New Year’s Eve and told the authorities about his plan to stay and defend the property. As part of the plan, it was expected that “if necessary, they would send us funds,” he said.

But when the fire tore through Mogo, it didn’t happen that way.

“It was frightening, I had to call two triple zero to tell them it was bad and it came on top of us.”

An RFS spokesperson said a local group captain visited the zoo on the morning of December 31 and “considered the zoo defensible” without RFS support.

The fact that the zoo survived the fire without damage or destruction of its outbuildings “shows that the assessment … is correct”.

“As the fire front progressed all morning, firefighters were actively involved in the protection of human life and firefighter safety, and due to the huge size and local impact of the fire front, NSW RFS crews could not reach all properties because the fire affected, “the spokesman said.

Staples said he did not blame the RFS, who had volunteers who fought “terrible” forest fires that threatened lives and property across large parts of the NSW South Coast that day.

But he wondered why the state had no more resources available to deploy, given the severe weather forecast and major active fires in the region.

“I would have assumed that such a huge asset to the region [the zoo] would have been able to get resources from somewhere to help protect it,” said Staples.

“They knew very well that we were staying to defend animals and that there would be a significant number of people on site.

“Of course I think more resources were needed, and I certainly hope that in the completion of these events and the royal commission that I will certainly follow … I don’t believe guilt is the right one, but you hope it will help make a better plan for the future. “

JAMES BRICKWOOD

Chad Staples, director of Mogo Wildlife Park, says the zoo has survived the bushfire on New Year’s Eve without help from the RFS

‘Far from under water’ because fears are growing for the local fauna

Just over fourteen days since hell came to the door, staff at the Mogo Zoo are cleaning up, doing repairs, and trying to give a sense of routine back to the animals, who all survived. They even celebrated the birth of a new lion cub.

The zoo is also responding to the new crisis resulting from this burning season – and the continuing drought – with billions of dreaded native animals killed.

Staples said the zoo keepers and vets now turned their attention to injured and displaced animals as an “immediate priority.”

Construction has already started on a new animal hospital for these animals, using an existing plate and walls that were intended for a new outdoor housing.

“That’s where we see our skills are the most useful for the south coast,” said Mr. Staples.

But so far the zoo vets have not had many animals to treat.

“The number is very low at the moment. That’s the scary one. You’d expect to be under water and we’re far from it.”

Staples hopes that this will change as more people return to their traits and find animals that are under stress due to habitat destruction and lack of food and water, if not burning and smoke inhalation.

He said the zoo must be considered safe before it could be opened to the public again, which he expected within a few weeks. He said before that he was planning a special open day for residents who had asked about their favorite animals.

“I now feel the responsibility of getting people here … it was absolutely amazing to see how happy and happy they are to know that we have come through.”

