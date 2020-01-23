Australian forest fires: reports major aircraft accidents during firefighting

advertisement

There are reports that a large aircraft crashed over the Snowy Monaro in southeastern New South Wales in Australia.

The NSW RFS has confirmed that it is investigating reports that a large aircraft crashed over the Snowy Monaro area this afternoon.

This is believed to have happened while assisting in fire fighting.

Contact was lost with a large air tanker working in the snowy Monaro area.

A number of helicopters are now performing a search in the area.

Reuters said local media reported that the aircaft was a C130 water bomber and that it was working in a major fire in a national park.

