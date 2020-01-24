Australian fires will bring the CO2 level to a new high in 2020

advertisement

Australian forest fires will help bring carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere to new heights in 2020, the Met Office said.

The annual forecast for concentrations of the most important greenhouse gas in the atmosphere predicts that 2020 will see one of the highest annual increases in levels since the records started more than 60 years ago.

This year, the carbon dioxide content will increase by 2.7 parts per million compared to 2019, with an average of 414 parts per million in the atmosphere during the year – always higher than pre-industrial levels of around 280 parts per million.

According to the Met Office, levels will remain above 410 parts per million for the first time throughout the year.

Human activities such as burning fossil fuels have increased the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere every year since the records started in Mauna Loa in Hawaii in 1958.

Although the set of annual levels of carbon dioxide has always had a year-on-year increase since 1958, driven by fossil fuel combustion and deforestation, the rate of rise is not perfect even because there are fluctuations in the response of carbon reservoirs in ecosystems, especially tropical forests.

But about a tenth of the expected increase in 2020 is due to weather patterns that create conditions in which plants grow less and absorb less carbon and make fires more likely as the devastating forest fires in Australia.

Weather patterns due to temperature fluctuations in the Pacific Ocean are affecting the rise in carbon dioxide levels, as many regions become warmer and drier in years with a warmer tropical Pacific Ocean.

This limits the ability of plants in ‘carbon sinks’ such as tropical forests to grow and remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

It also increases the risk of forest fires that cause more emissions.

This type of weather pattern – along with man-made climate change that was raising temperatures – contributed to the warm, dry weather in Australia, which played an important role in how severe the fires were, Met Met said.

The fires that raged in Australia will contribute around 1-2% to the overall increase in greenhouse gas concentrations in 2020, according to the Met Office.

Professor Richard Betts, from the Met Office Hadley Center and the University of Exeter, said: “Although the range of annual levels of carbon dioxide has always risen a year-on-year since 1958, driven by fossil fuel combustion and deforestation, the speed is of the rise is not perfect, not even because there are fluctuations in the response of carbon reservoirs in ecosystems, especially tropical forests. “

Warmer temperatures in the Pacific mean that for a second year in a row, these carbon sinks are likely to absorb less carbon dioxide than normal, Met Met said.

While natural sources and carbon storage cause fluctuations, human activity is the engine of the prolonged rise in carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere, Professor Betts added.

Carbon dioxide concentrations in Mauna Loa are measured by the Scripps Institute of Oceanography in UC San Diego and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), while emissions from fires are monitored by the Global Fire Emissions Database (GFED).

