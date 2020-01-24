advertisement

The prisoners finally made January 26 their official founding day, and today each of the six states of Australia is taking the opportunity.

Australians celebrate this with various events, including outdoor concerts, sports competitions, festivals and fireworks.

The National Australia Day Council, which is represented in every state and territory, organizes official events and both the Governor General and the Prime Minister of the country will hold a national speech.

advertisement

Citizenship ceremonies are also a cornerstone of the day, because hundreds of people have used Australia Day to become naturalized Australians.

The country’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, announced to the Australia Day 2020 Councils that he should hold citizenship ceremonies on January 26 and September 17 (Australia Citizenship Day).

Unlike other national holidays scubas Christmas or the New Year, there are no traditional greetings for Australia Day.

advertisement