The Fredonia Hotel first opened its doors to the public on April 1, 1955.

Austin is known for its cool hotels, but the Fredonia Hotel of Nacogdoches is a hidden gem

A modern mid-century boutique hotel is not quite what you would expect off the beaten track in Nacogdoches, the oldest city in Texas.

The beauty of the Fredonia Hotel is rooted in its rich historical origins. The hotel was opened in 1955 as the crown jewel of the city. Look back into the legendary past of the hotel and you will see that it was one of the most unique “community hotels in America”, fully funded by the people of Nacogdoches. From the color of the brick to the name of the hotel, the residents of Nacogdoches had a hand in selecting all the finer details of this Texas inn.

Some of the famous celebrities who have sought rest and refuge in The Fredonia Hotel are Amy Schumer, Farrah Fawcett, Elvis Presley and Colonel Sanders.

The hotel was recently reduced to the beauty of the mid-century in 2017 with a $ 18 million renovation. If you are looking for the aesthetics of modern luxury that is crossed with the charm of Texas, this is the perfect “off-the-grid” destination. Guests have 109 luxurious rooms to choose from that come in four different styles – Cabana, Tower, Terrace and Suites. Rates start at $ 129 per person.

Take a dip in the retro kidney-shaped swimming pool or stop for a cocktail in Fredonia’s two restaurants and bars. The Nine Flags Bar in speakeasy style offers artisan cocktails. The 1st City Café serves as the city’s main center for Sunday brunch, and the Republic steakhouse offers an old-style style chophouse.

The hotel is also ideal as a wedding location and has four ballrooms – including one for 1,000 guests.

The fascinating past of the Fredonia Hotel reveals the collaborative spirit of Texas behind this tourist destination and city. According to the milestones in Texas hotel history, builders sold shares in the hotel to residents of the city for $ 50 per share. It was actually named after the Fredonia rebellion in 1826 when a group of settlers declared Nacogdoches independent of Mexico.

When it was christened, the new hotel had a “sleek contemporary designed hotel building”, 100 rooms, a patio, conference facilities for 600 people, and a swimming pool with cabanas. Original rates were only $ 6.45.

H / T CultureMap

