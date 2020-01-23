Austin Gleeson gets injured while WHITE fails against quarter I Mary I

advertisement

Mary Immaculate College booked a home Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-final after a 2-11 to 0-15 win over Waterford IT on their GAA Grounds on South Circular Road.

Goals in the second half of Shane Ryan and Gary Cooney were sufficient for the Limerick side, which was two points lower during the break.

WIT’s cause was not helped by a number of quirky shootings and the loss of Waterford star Austin Gleeson who left the game after only 10 minutes with a quad injury.

The sides were the same three times in the first 13 minutes, but excellent individual scores from Callum Lyons and Conall Flood set WIT 0-5 to 0-3.

Mary I keeper Jason Gillane then had to be sharp to deny Stephen Condon a chance before Flood shot from the rebound.

The home team reacted with three to the bounce of Diarmuid Ryan and two Cathal Bourke scores to make it 0-6 in 24 minutes.

WHITE ended up half as strong with Condon who shot over two points to give them a two-point lead at the end of a very close first half.

Mary I made a lightning fast start of the second half with the first goal of the game after just 48 seconds.

The long distance from Eoghan Cahill broke around the edge of the square and Ryan was ready to shoot past Billy Nolan to give them a one-point lead.

Cahill and Bourke landed two quickfire points to increase that advantage for Mary I, but two Condon mills kept WHITE in the game.

Bourke was in great form of placed balls for Mary I and his fifth free afternoon had his side 1-9 to 0-10 in front with 10 minutes to go.

Tim O’Mahony then came to life for Mary I with two beautifully taken points, before Cooney ended things with an excellent goal.

The Clare senior panel member took possession of the ball 40 meters and went straight to goal. He was initially addicted, but shot home on the second attempt. WHITE tackled a few points late, but their efforts proved futile when Mary I insisted for a deserved win.

Scorers for Mary I: C Bourke 0-6 (5f), S Ryan and G Cooney 1-0 each, T O’Mahony 0-3, D Ryan and E Cahill 0-1 each.

Scorers for WHITE: S Condon 0-7 (5f, 1 ’65), C Flood 0-3, B Nolan (2f) and C Lyons 0-2 each, M Mahoney 0-1.

Mary I: J Gillane; D Prendergast, D Browne, C Morgan; D Lohan, D Ryan, E McBride; D Peters, E Cahill; S Ryan, G Cooney, C Bourke; A Ormond, T O’Mahony, C O’Brien.

Subs: E Ennis for Lohan (42), M Corry for Morgan (52), P Wall for Ryan (60), M O’Loughlin for Browne (61).

WHITE: B Nolan; M Daykin, K Hassett, C Lyons; T Walsh, M de Paor, R Smithers; P Walsh, A Gleeson; T Barron, J Prendergast, R Flynn; S Condon, C Kirwan, C Flood.

Subs: M Whelan for Gleeson (10), E Meaney for Flood (55).

Referee: P Carroll (Tipperary).

