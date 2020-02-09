Late Thursday, Aurora Cannabis Inc. announced that Chief Executive Terry Booth is withdrawing as a result of “major changes” for the Canadian licensed producer. This is the newest pot company that has saved costs in the wake of a financial crisis in the industry.

In a detailed statement, Aurora outlined a “Business Transformation Plan” detailing the job cuts and extensive valuation cuts on some assets that the company is expected to take into account when it reports results for the second quarter of 2020 in February. Listed Aurora shares

ACB, -15.05%

ACB, -15.20%

Premarket trading fell more than 16% on Friday and tracked losses late Thursday after being stopped for news on Thursday afternoon while falling 5.6% at $ 2.67 or $ 2 C.

The company claims to have eliminated around 500 full-time positions or around 17 to 18% of its workforce. According to Aurora, 2,779 people were employed at the end of June 2019 and grew to 3,000 in autumn. Aurora plans to record asset impairment charges of $ 190-225 million and depreciation of $ 740-775 million, and has announced plans to reduce capital expenditures to less than C $ 100 million in 2020.

Aurora also announced preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2020 and expects cannabis revenues to be between $ 62 million and $ 66 million net of excise duties for the quarter. This would be a sequential decrease in cannabis net income of $ 70.8 million. According to FactSet, analysts expected total net sales of $ 78.8 million on average.

Regarding the burdens and impairments, Aurora said that due to the slower growth of the top companies and the “current market conditions for cannabis”, it “reviewed all business transactions and concluded that certain assets and goodwill as of December 31, 2019 are current market values exceed. Market valuations. “

“After these non-cash charges, Aurora expects the revised total liability agreement to continue in the future,” said Aurora.

Glen Ibbott, Aurora’s chief financial officer, said in the statement that the impaired assets are primarily located in South America and Denmark and that “core Canadian cannabis assets are not affected by these non-cash impairment charges”.

The company announced that it would focus on “core areas” such as the Canadian consumer market, the Canadian medical marijuana market, established international medical markets, and US market initiatives. This statement and the write-downs indicate that Aurora will largely abandon international ambitions outside the United States. The company has branches in Europe and South America.

“We believe that long-term opportunities remain very attractive for Aurora, even though industry growth is slower than expected in the short term,” said Ibbott. “We also believe in our approach to rationalize business and conservatively improve our balance sheet positions. Aurora has a more stable position for sustainable growth in the future.”

Aurora anticipates “record provisions” for returns, discounts, and future provisions of approximately $ 12 million, almost all of which can be attributed to products sold in previous quarters. Aurora expects to spend between $ 40 million and $ 45 million per quarter by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Aurora is expected to announce full results for the second quarter on February 13.

The news of Booth’s departure comes less than two months after the company announced the departure of Chief Commercial Officer Cam Battley, the man who is widely regarded as the face of the company and a potential successor to Booth. According to Aurora, Booth will continue to be a strategic adviser to the board of directors, and the search for a permanent successor is ongoing. Two independent directors, including seven independent directors, will join the Aurora board.

Severance payments and other one-time expenses related to the cost reduction are expected to be between $ 2 million and $ 4 million and will primarily be incurred in the second and third quarters of the fiscal year, Aurora said.

“These combined changes are in line with Aurora’s efforts to achieve and demonstrate positive EBITDA and cash flow as soon as possible, while maintaining the ability to take advantage of longer-term opportunities in the Canadian and global cannabis market,” said the enterprise.

Aurora has lost 74% of its value in the past 12 months after repeatedly failing to meet its own financial goals. Analyst downgrades, sharply dilutive, controversial convertible bonds exchanges for shareholders and reports of insider sales have further depressed sentiment.

For more read: Aurora cannabis stock slips after a watering down bond deal, pushing the broader sector down

Connected: Aurora cannabis stock is experiencing the worst day in more than five years, the analyst says. “It would be fair for investors not to believe them

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett downgraded the stock to keep it from buying after Battley’s departure, saying the company has lost investor confidence after repeatedly promising one course of action and then immediately choosing another.

Like its rivals, Aurora struggled to become profitable after a rocky legal cannabis rollout in Canada. The bureaucratic burden hindered the creation of a network of retail stores and allowed the black market to thrive.

See also: All the excuses cannabis companies make make for an ugly harvest

As companies are unable to sell their products to customers, sales figures have disappointed investors and the surge in liquidity has declined, forcing companies to take desperate measures to raise capital. Many have resorted to measures such as the sale and re-letting of real estate, or canceled or revised the terms of previously agreed transactions.

The job cuts were announced just a few days after 10% of the workforce was fired by competitor Tilray Inc. Bennett welcomed this move on Thursday.

See: MedMen, an American pot retailer, says he is trying to pay his bills with stocks while the cannabis industry is in crisis

“Both companies currently have a relatively murky path to profitability, a very large operational footprint, a history of aggressive investment, and are likely to have to raise capital in the near future (in our view),” wrote Ryan Tomkins, analyst at Bennett and Jefferies the customer. “With many factors affecting sales and gross margin, rigorous operational costs can be key to profitability.”

The departure of Booth is another change in management in the industry after that of Canopy Growth Corp.

CGC, -7.27%

Weed, -7.21%

Bruce Linton was ousted in July and Aphria Inc.

APHA, -3.87%

APHA, -3.95%

Former CEO Vic Neufeld had to resign.

For complete MarketWatch cannabis coverage, click: Cannabis pm