When Aurora Cannabis Inc. announced last week that co-founder and CEO Terry Booth would retire, there was another loss: a quarterly deficit of around $ 1 billion.

It is planned to publish the results for the second quarter on Thursday morning. A loss of approximately $ 1 billion ($ 750 million) is expected due to goodwill and impairment losses that the Canadian cannabis company announced in a major shock. Aurora announced plans to amortize goodwill of $ 740 million to $ 775 million and intangible assets of $ 190 million to $ 225 million.

As MarketWatch has previously reported, Aurora – and other Canadian weed companies – made a number of acquisitions during the heyday of the pot-stock mania and bought assets at values ​​that now seem to be inflated. Aurora was the king of such deals and had approximately $ 2.4 billion in goodwill on its balance sheet, much of which came from the Medreleaf acquisition.

In a conference call last Thursday, CFO Glen Ibbott said that the impairment loss was related to activities in South America and Denmark and that core Canadian assets were not affected by the write-downs. Aside from the non-cash impairment charges, Aurora expects a $ 12 million write-down on future product returns and price reductions related to products sold in previous quarters, primarily in the first half of the 2019 calendar.

Aurora also announced plans to lay off 500 employees, reduce capital expenditures to around CAD 100 million, and restructure its debt. CEO Michael Singer will take over as interim CEO until a permanent replacement can be found.

At the conference call on Thursday, investors should expect executives to discuss how the company should progress despite funding problems and management turmoil, and to get more information about the company’s plans and forecasts for the rest of the fiscal year.

What to expect

merits: The FactSet consensus anticipates losses of $ 0.08 per share compared to a loss of $ 0.25 per share in the prior year period. Aurora expects the cash cost per gram of dried pot to remain below C $ 1.

Revenue: FactSet analysts expect Aurora to generate revenue of $ 61.7 million in the second quarter, compared to $ 54.2 million in the previous year. However, the company’s second-quarter sales are expected to gradually decrease from $ 75.2 million in the first quarter. The majority of the company’s sales come from Canadian recreational and medical cannabis,

Aurora announced on Thursday that it anticipates net sales of cannabis of $ 50 million and $ 54 million for the second fiscal quarter and cannabis sales of $ 62 million to $ 66 million. Singer said the company had expected little or no sales growth in the third quarter of the fiscal year.

Stock movement: Aurora stocks traded in the US have lost slightly more than half their value in the past three months, while the S&P 500 Index

achieved an increase of 8.6%. In the past three months, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF

The cannabis ETF, tracing a basket of topfacts, fell 19.4%

fell by 26%.

What analysts say

Analysts didn’t have a lot of nice things to say after last week’s announcement. Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter wrote in a February 7 release: “We believe that Aurora’s status as a company is in question, and we believe that even if the company navigates through the challenging environment, the value for the company will be limited to shareholders. “

Carter, who has a sales rating for Aurora with a target price of 1 CAD, wrote that Aurora cannot keep up with the “requirements of a dynamic market” and that the company’s prospects leave “little room for error”.

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett wrote to customers last week that Terry Booth’s resignation was “not a big surprise” because he was criticized for his “lack of publicity” and the company needed a “leadership profile” to execute compared to entrepreneurship and promotion. Bennett said that the new CEO, in line with the two new board members who were also announced on Thursday, is expected to have extensive CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) experience.

Jefferies has a target price of $ 1.90 for the name and values ​​the stock with a hold.

In a January message to customers, MKM Partners analyst Bill Kirk wrote that Aurora’s executives had a 50 percent chance of correcting their forecasts. According to one analysis, Aurora was right all the time when it came to negative predictions, but only 46.2% of the time when it came to positive predictions.

“Aurora management, led by Terry Booth and Cam Battley, offered some of the most optimistic and ultimately wrong predictions,” Kirk wrote in a second note immediately after Aurora’s announcement last week. “We believe that this optimism, especially regarding growth and profitability, has created an organization with an inflated cost structure and a capital structure with burdensome convertible bonds and a heavily diluted equity base.”

Kirk rates the name as a sale with a target price of C $ 2.

Of the 19 sell-side analysts that cover Aurora, four have the equivalent of a buy, 11 value the stock with a hold, and four the equivalent of a sale of the name. The average price target is $ 2.08, up 33% from Monday’s close of $ 1.56.

