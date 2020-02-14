About that? Audrina Patridge opened about her relationship with Ex Justin Bobby Brescia Season 1 of The Hills: New Beginnings.

“We are warm,” said the 34-year-old reality star exclusively to Us Weekly when he spoke about their partnership with Juvéderm earlier this week. “I haven’t seen him since the finale, but I’m going to see him again when we start filming, I’m sure.”

Patridge noticed that she wasn’t nervous about reuniting with Brescia, 37, and added, “On to the next!”

Audrina Patridge and Justin Bobby. Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

The Hills: New Beginnings star also recognized the roadblocks in their own way. “It was hard, but the friends who really have your back and really care about you don’t just go away in your hardest moments,” she said. “I think Justin and I found out where we were at the end of last season.”

Patridge and Brescia made appointments during The Hills, which lasted from 2006 to 2010. She revealed to us in June 2019 that flirting with her ex helped her overcome her divorce Corey Bohan,

The television personality hopes to pursue a new romance in the second season of the revival. “I think it’s just trying to figure out what to do next, the next chapter,” she told us earlier this week. “Last season was really hard for me, but now I’m ready. I think I’m coming back to the dating world. Kind of see how it is now – dating. I’m not the type to deal with dating Apps busy and I don’t go out much, so it will probably be through friends or people I know. I have no idea what to expect, but we’ll see. “

Patridge separated from Bohan [38] in September 2017. The exes who share 3-year-old daughter Kirra completed their divorce in December 2018.

The swimwear designer mentioned that “she has come a long way in the past year” thanks to several healing methods. “It went to church and to God and only surrounded me with other women who have had similar situations,” she said. “Also go to therapy. I’m just trying to get out of your head and not be concerned with things and stay positive and only surround you with family and friends. “

With reporting from Christina Garibaldi

