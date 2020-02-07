hazards is different from any other auto show on TV. The eight-time Emmy award winner Tom Gregory doesn’t just take spectators under the hood and onto the street. Every car presented hides an interesting character with a story to tell, and each episode takes viewers on a storybook adventure.

“We tell car stories about the people who love their cars and how these cars and experiences move them,” said Gregory.

The first episode of gearboxes The second season takes viewers to another time as they look to the future at Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week in Newport, Rhode Island. The Audrain Automobile Museum sponsored the spectacular four-day experience that was first shown last October.

“Newport is such a friendly, fun city that everyone is so welcoming,” said Gregory. “Here you return, so to speak, to where it all began, where the seeds for car racing and handicrafts with cars actually started in Newport.”

Newport is considered the birthplace of motorsport in America and is also the perfect setting for gearboxes Return to the small screen. Gregory and his team covered every inch of this New England gem, showing the classic cars and the latest technologies that car enthusiasts love.

“I’ve never seen so many different types of vehicles in my whole life, many of which I can’t pronounce,” joked Gregory.

The event calendar ran from Thursday to Sunday and was full of unique experiences, friendly people and extravagant cars. The Concours d’Elegance crowned the long weekend on Sunday and was the crown jewel of the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week.

“As amazing as the collection of automobiles was, the people there made it incredibly special because they all had different types of interests,” said Gregory. “We hope to bring this to light. It’s an event called Concours d’Elegance, but it’s an event for everyone. “

Here the Great Gatsby meets the Average Joe on the lawn of a Newport mansion. Add to that the fresh feeling of a fall day on the New England coast and Gregory has what it takes to make a great American novel – well, television show. We want the pictures if these types of cars are part of the story.

“They had all this luxury and these amazing vehicles, and then people from all walks of life were there,” said Gregory. “Nothing was as big and immense and elegant as the Concours d’Elegance and yet down to earth.”

Gregory had the opportunity to meet the famous car enthusiast Jay Leno.

“There was a man who just enjoyed being with other car lovers,” said Gregory. “If you don’t love cars, you’ll do it at the end of the weekend.”

Like the other people who were proud to share their cars with the public, Leno was open to discussions with all participants and was happy to be there.

Other highlights of the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week included a 30 Under 30 Class, which featured hobbyists under 30 who have invested no more than $ 30,000 in their auto projects. It was an opportunity to reward and support the next generation of car enthusiasts.

“It was just an amazing week,” said Gregory. “We won’t be able to do it right on our show, but we will try.”

There are some events that host a host city in a way that is not supported by the surrounding region, but it was different. Newport took the opportunity to house some of the coolest and most classic cars in the world while demonstrating its natural appeal.

“Add to that the breathtaking scenery of the villas and the Atlantic coast,” said Gregory.

He predicts that Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week could become one of the special events that determine the seasons in Newport.

“We were just happy to be part of it,” he said. “We can say we were the first.”

Follow Driven’s second season premiere on YurView on Sunday, February 9, with new episodes every week. Check the local lists for times and channel information in your region.