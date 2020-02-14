There appears to be a national trend for accounting firms to enter the software business. This is usually used to increase sales by selling additional products and services to an existing customer base. This is usually harmless unless the company adjusts the software or receives a commission from the software provider, especially if an accounting firm provides confirmation services to the same customer.

Audit firms are subject to a higher standard. After all, accountants are obliged to maintain and expand public confidence in the profession and the related work product. According to the American Institute of CPAs, the organization responsible for setting ethical and professional standards for accountants and accounting firms, “Members must follow a strict code of conduct (AICPA Code) that requires that they act with integrity and objectivity. Competence, full disclosure of conflicts of interest (and obtaining customer consent if there is a conflict), maintaining customer confidentiality, disclosing commissions or transfer fees to the customer, and protecting the public interest in the provision of financial services. “

The AICPA Code defines strict rules for accounting firms and their ability to implement and adapt standard commercial software (COTS) and financial information systems (FIS). According to the code, “Customizing a COTS FIS software solution means changing or improving the features and functionality to go beyond the third party options when configuring the COTS software solution.” In particular, “Changes must be made to the COTS software solution code to change or add the features provided by the third party. The improvements include the development of a new code outside the COTS software solution, which together with the COTS software solution offers modified or additional functions. “According to the AICPA code, the independence of an accounting firm would affect a client’s COTS FIS software solution. This also applies to customer-specific software that affects financial reporting.

With limited independence, accounting firms are not allowed to offer certain services to their clients. In particular, the AICPA Code prohibits accounting firms from auditing accounts, reviewing accounts, or compiling accounts if the report does not reveal a lack of independence. An accounting firm cannot provide confirmation services to clients for whom it has customized a COTS-FIS. If attestation services are provided against the AICPA code, the customer and other potential third parties can accidentally rely on information that cannot be relied on.

According to the AICPA Code, a member must maintain objectivity and integrity in the provision of a professional service, be free from conflicts of interest and not knowingly misrepresent facts. As a result, accounting firms are prohibited from receiving commission in situations where independence is required. AICPA defines a commission as “compensation paid to (an accounting firm) for recommending or forwarding a third party product.” Accounting firms are expressly prohibited from accepting a commission from a third party associated with a client, for which the auditing firm provides services. If no confirmation services are provided, an accounting firm can accept a commission from a third party, provided the customer has signed the relevant disclosure and has recognized the conflict of interest.

Regardless of disclosure forms, accounting firms are expressly prohibited from providing confirmation services (reviews, reviews, or compilations that do not reveal lack of independence) or reviewing potential financial statements. By accepting a commission, an accounting firm is also prohibited from performing valuations, sales-side mergers and acquisitions, or other services that would require an audit of the prospect of closure, including financial projections and forecasts. While it is up to the accounting firm to waive certain services by accepting a commission, these prohibitions should also be communicated to the clients concerned. This is especially important when you consider how accounting firms market themselves as one-stop shops for all of their customers’ needs. Few clients would understand that their service options were limited by their accounting firm’s unilateral decision to accept a commission without full disclosure.

It all seems very simple. If an accounting firm has adapted a software product or developed its own software, this is not independent of the results achieved. It is also clear that there is a conflict of interest if an accounting firm accepts a commission from a software company to recommend the software. Complete information must be required. Many accounting firms have attempted to meet these requirements by adding more text to their general information in order letters. However, this is not enough. According to the AICPA Code, specific disclosure is required to provide sufficient information so that “the customer can make an informed decision on the matter and give specific consent.” Many states, including California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, even go beyond disclosing the relationship, as well as the amount and method of calculating the commission, and the customer must agree to the specific disclosure in writing before purchasing the goods and / or services. Audit firms should also disclose in advance what additional services the company may not provide due to software customization and / or commission acceptance.

Failure to disclose a lack of independence or a conflict of interest can open the door to potential liability and litigation for both the accounting firm and its clients. The accounting firm may also face additional complaints, penalties, sanctions, and loss of credibility. The client can use the resulting annual financial statements without knowing that the accounting firm was not independent due to software adjustments or the acceptance of commissions. Third parties can rely on the financial statements provided. If something negative happens, banks and investors can appeal against both the accounting firm and the client.

All of these negative effects are unnecessary and can easily be avoided. Accounting firms should let software companies develop, implement, and customize accounting software. If not, the worst is yet to come.