Audio reveals first calls about the deadly explosion

advertisement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – Sending audio from the Houston Fire Department gives us a better view of the first few moments when a fatal explosion was reported in northwest Houston on Friday morning.

The explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing in the 4500 block on Gessner Road near Clay Road killed two people.

“Engine 77, we get several calls for an explosion in your area. They give different streets, Ivy Oaks Lane, Terrace Manor and Shadowdale Drive, which are supposed to be an explosion somewhere,” the call said.

advertisement

Station 77, where Engine 77 would be located, is located in the 10000 block of Kempwood, about one mile from the store.

During the call, firefighters also reported feeling the explosion that some ABC13 viewers said was feeling like an earthquake.

“That’s clear. The station … we felt the explosion in the station and we now have a lot of material in the air, so stand by and I’ll come with you. I have a big explosion with a lot of garbage and everything” one person described.

Watch the video above to learn more about the conversation while the explosion is happening.

SIMILAR POSTS:

LIVE: Several dead after massive explosion in northwest Houston

What we know about companies at the center of a deadly building explosion

Moment of video explosion at Watson Grinding in northwest Houston

Witnesses describe injured workers after the explosion

Houston ‘Tox-Doc’ explains what we know about propylene

Avoid this area after the NW Houston explosion

Residents report broken windows after a major explosion in northwest Houston

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement