Auckland's popular central food court, Food Alley, will close its doors in May

Food Alley, on Albert St, in the city of Auckland announced it would stop.

A food court that has fed Aucklanders with Albert St for the past 28 years is being closed.

Food Alley announced on Facebook that May 1, 2020 would be the last operating day for suppliers within the food court.

“We would like you all to gather your friends, families and lunch buddies to give this old girl and the wonderful people who work here a great blessing,” the Facebook message said.

“The owners are developing the land, it has been planned for a while, so we want the bets to be possible until the closing date,” said a spokeswoman for Food Alley.

Many companies on Albert St had a hard time due to major construction for the $ 3.4 billion City Rail Link in Auckland, but the spokeswoman said the closure was not due to the construction that is expected to last until 2024.

“The construction has certainly had a huge impact on the trade of everyone who works at Food Alley, but it is not why we stop.”

Food Alley would not move to a new place, the spokeswoman said, but some individual kitchen owners would open new detached places around Auckland.

Food Alley contains 12 specialty kitchens and was the first special Asian dining room in Auckland.

Many people went to social media to express their grief over what was described as the “end of an era” in Auckland food.

Another iconic Auckland food court also closed its shop in October 2019.

Mercury Plaza, near Karangahape Rd, closed off to make way for Karangahape Station, part of the new City Rail Link with a billions of dollars.

