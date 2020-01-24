Auckland's 'forgotten harbor': Manukau sick as advocates reveal funding struggle

advertisement

Calling it the “forgotten harbor” of Auckland, new findings now uncover the sinking health of New Zealand’s second largest natural harbor.

The terrible measurements come from the port in Manukau, while the committee with insufficient resources promoting the restoration says it was about to reverse its efforts due to a lack of support from the Auckland Council.

Last week, the Local Democracy Reporting service revealed that the Auckland Council wants to review the Manukau Harbor Forum (MHF) that, according to a report by Dr. Nigel Bradly, “his vision could not be achieved”.

Now newly published figures provide more insight into the mismanagement of the ailing port of Manukau.

The report, published last week, shows five of the eight waterfront locations that were tested in 2018 and that have returned ‘poor’ water quality values.

Māngere Bridge, Waiuku Town Basin, Puketutu Point, Shag Point and Weymouth had “chronic high” nutrient concentrations, although Weymouth Beach has since been declared healthy enough to swim.

Four of those locations – Māngere Bridge, Waiuku Town Basin, Puketutu Point and Weymouth – showed “very large exceedances” of oxidized nitrogen.

This week city councilor Angela Dalton of Manurewa, a former member of the MHF, said that the port of Manukau should be treated as “an absolute priority”.

“I wish the Manukau port had as much focus as Kaipara and Waitematā,” she said.

“It must be honored that it is due. It has not been taken care of so far.”

Drones will be used to collect water samples on the beaches of Auckland to determine water quality.

Three other locations tested in 2018 – Clarks Beach, Grahams Beach and Manukau Heads – yielded a “marginal” measurement and two “fair” results, respectively.

Clarks Beach was now open after the collection of water data by locals yielded more accurate results.

“WE NEED HELP”

Saffron Toms, direct chairman of MHF, called the “forgotten port” of Manukau Auckland.

According to Bradly’s report, part of her committee’s vision was part of an “integrated port management” program to ensure that Manukau had “a rich and varied marine and land environment that everyone can enjoy”.

MHF itself was not responsible for cleaning up the port, but Toms said it “would like that mandate and associated funding and resources to do this”.

“We absolutely said that we need extra help,” she said.

Saffron Toms is the former chairman of the Manukau Harbor Forum.

“In the second term, when I was involved for the first time, the lack of support from the organization recommended that the staff who support us reduce our meeting frequency to quarterly, so we really had to do our best to hold bi-monthly meetings “

Even with bi-monthly meetings, it was difficult to keep pace and to keep Manukau’s port “top of mind,” Toms said.

The forum has secured some local government funding.

“We developed a work program and estimated how much it would cost, divided by nine, and people went and asked their local authorities to put the money in.

“It has never been more than $ 100,000. I don’t think it has ever been more than $ 85,000 a year,” Toms said.

In the end, the forum commissioned the Bradly report, a devastating assessment that was used to advocate for more support from the Auckland council.

Watercare uses biosolids, treated human waste, to restore the landscape of the island of Puketutu in the port of Manukau.

The Bradly report found that the committee “could not achieve its vision” and would not do so without “significant change and additional resources”.

Reasons were revealed why the forum failed, including insufficient resources, a lack of understanding of port health and the lack of long-term planning.

A “very consistent theme” of interviews done during the review “was that Manukau is” the forgotten haven, “Bradly wrote.

“Much more attention is being paid by the governing body, interest groups and the general public to other coastal and port areas in Auckland and that this will continue without an entity focused on the river basin and port.”

Toms said that the work of the forum to date included a communication plan to raise awareness of Manukau’s port as a cultural, spiritual, recreational and economic taonga.

A contractor was hired to visit small port sites that do not fall under the municipality’s supervision and compliance team.

Māngere Bridge has “chronically high” nutrient concentrations, according to a new report.

“A lot of photos and evidence was obtained with it and we used that, in combination with the project of another local government, to then also plead for the governing body to increase the sources of compliance, which they did,” Toms said.

Local boards that extend over the port of Manukau had asked to bring forward hydrodynamic modeling of the port.

“We have finally received some commitment from the municipality for funding,” Toms said.

However, the committee’s main activity was the assignment for the Bradly report.

And despite the work of the forum, Dr. described Bradly’s assessment “universal frustration about the general lack of influence of the forum; articulated by various members as a” lack of teeth “.

REVISIONAL SUPPORT

The forum of the port of Manukau tries to raise awareness of the port as a taonga (file photo).

A spokeswoman for the Auckland Council said the organization had provided “continued support for the MHF.”

“This includes board support for meetings and discussions, as well as operational support for initiatives across the board,” she said.

“The Bradly report now gives us a further direction, allowing us to review the support we offer.”

The Auckland council refused to say whether he accepted the blame for the failure of the forum, given the apparent lack of support for the MHF.

Instead, the spokeswoman said the council “accepted the recommendations of the review.”

It would work closely with elected members and interested parties “to ensure that the recommendations can be implemented over time”.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Healthy Council of Auckland, Andrew Chin Strategy, said a number of projects were in progress that would contribute to better water quality in the port of Manukau.

He said $ 100 million was spent on the Awakeri Wetlands Project, which would reduce flood risk and open up recreational opportunities.

The Auckland Council worked with the construction industry to reduce the removal of sediment from earthworks, he said.

Watercare has meanwhile been upgrading treatment plants in Māngere, Waiuku, Clarks Beach and Pukekohe to reduce wastewater flooding.

