Auckland Tuatara suffers heavy loss in critical match against Brisbane Bandits

advertisement

SMP IMAGES / BASEBALL AUSTRALIA

Kyohei Muranaka threw a solid game for the Tuatara, but didn’t get much help due to his team’s foul.

advertisement

The Auckland Tuatara are still looking for the only win they need to secure a playoff spot in the ABL this season.

The Tuatara lost 10-0 to the Brisbane Bandits at North Harbor Stadium on Thursday-evening and they have three games left to win that crucial victory that would secure a wildcard berth for the team that would not be in the second season.

That would be an important achievement for the young team, but the Tuatara are more than that and if they could win two or three games this weekend, they would probably reach the top of the Northeast League, become the second seed and the wildcard game.

SMPIMAGES / Baseball Australia

David Sutherland hit a home run to rightfield for Brisbane Bandits in the second inning against the Auckland Tuatara.

Although there are still opportunities for the Tuatara to achieve the victories they need, they really wanted this victory because they had one of their best starting pitchers for this game, Kyohei Muranaka and this loss puts a little extra pressure on the rest of the pitching staff of the rest of the series.

READ MORE

* Tuatara: season on the line

* Tuatara loses star pitcher

Not that Muranaka had a terrible game, although it then slipped away from him and he eventually threw five innings and gave up four runs.

But the big problem was that he got no support from the Tuatara attack and that they really needed more hits in the next three days.

Before the game, Captain Patrick Tuipulotu threw the ceremonial first pitch.

It was something he was nervous about beforehand, and although his pitch was a bit wide from the home plate, it was a respectable attempt.

Muranaka, who had a great season for the Tuatara, gave up two hits to the first two Bandits-batters he encountered, but then managed to get out of trouble.

However, he was unable to do the same in the second, after awarding a two-run home run to David Sutherland.

But the Tuatara-bats just couldn’t get going and in the top of the sixth with full bases, third baseman Kris Richards made a throwing error on the home plate, allowing Brisbane to score two more runs.

A wild pitch by reliever Sandro Cabrera later in the inning gave the Bandits a run to make it 5-0, while Sutherland drove in another.

After that, Yujo Kitagata threw a wild pitch, which brought in a new run, then Richards made an error to make it 8-0 and Mark Fox walked Tim Colwell and Logan Wade for two more runs.

advertisement