Auckland Tuatara manager Steve Mintz admits that it has become ugly against Brisbane Bandits

advertisement

Auckland Tuatara manager Steve Mintz said the team had their worst two innings of the season at the end of the 10-0 loss for the Brisbane Bandits on Thursday-evening.

The Tuatara, who need one win from these four-game series to make the play-offs, fell 2-0 after five of the seven innings.

advertisement

But they coughed up four runs in the sixth inning and the same in the next, for one of their worst tires of the season.

SMPIMAGES / Baseball Australia

David Sutherland hit the only home run in the Thursday-evening game.

“There is no doubt that those are the ugliest two innings of baseball we have played all year round,” Mintz said after the game.

READ MORE

* Tuatara suffers critical loss

* Tuatara: season on the line

* Tuatara loses star pitcher

“It was sad too, because for five innings (Kyohei), Muranaka made one error and the man hit the two-run homer.

“It was a good game and then it was all unraveled in the sixth inning and it went straight to the seventh.

“From that aspect, our starter kept us in the game and we only had a few hits in the night, so we didn’t put much pressure on it.

“So we’ll be back tomorrow and hopefully we can get some more runners on the bases and some points.”

There was not much to be satisfied with in this game from a Tuatara point of view.

They had only four hits all night, made two errors, both by Kris Richards and had two runs with wild pitches.

Not only that, but Mintz eventually used four pitchers from the bullpen, which could influence later in this series.

Mintz kept turning the relief pitchers, hoping that his team would be able to come back in the game. But they remained scoreless, while mistakes and walks created a nightmare finish for 1978 spectators, their biggest home crowd of the season.

“When I brought in Emerson (Martinez) and (Sandro) Cabrera, we were still looking to win the game, trying to hold it,” Mintz said about his use of the bullpen.

“Emerson got the ground ball, we should have taken the doubles out, but we just picked it up and sent it to the plate.

“Then Cabrera came in, went through the left wings, took them out, then we had one miscommunication or wild pitch, whatever you want to call it, and they got another point.

“I like to bring (Yujo) Kitagata in a clean inning and I had the opportunity to do that.

But when he kept walking people, I couldn’t let him stand and throw 50 fields, we had to do something. Beau Bishop would have been next.

“We know what we have in the bullpen, we were willing to use what we had to try to win the game.

“We keep that mindset, we try to win the games we can win and worry about tomorrow, tomorrow.”

The Tuatara have lost a number of important players during the run-up to the play-offs and Mintz has to get the best out of themselves with the players that are left.

It would be great for the club to make the play-offs, but he said they didn’t feel pressured to get this win to confirm that.

“The work we have done to put us in this position, we understand and Brisbane knows what to do, it will not be an easy task.

“The boys know and I am satisfied that we will come here tomorrow and prepare to follow them again.

“Everyone was allowed to witness the worst game of the year, so hopefully we will get it out of the way.”

Tuatara fans hope that this game was only a one-off, instead of setting the trend for the rest of this series.

In baseball, the best teams in the world can sometimes look terrible, that’s just the way it is.

“The 1983 Baltimore Orioles won the World Series and they had three or four different seven and eight game losses that year,” Mintz said.

“It comes and goes. This game that we play daily, you can look like a $ 100 bill and be a coin the next day.”

advertisement