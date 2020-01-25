Auckland Tuatara in ABL playoffs after exciting win over Brisbane Bandits

advertisement

The Auckland Tuatara participate in the play-offs of the Australian Baseball League after a nail biting with 1-0 win over the Brisbane Bandits at North Harbor Stadium on Saturday night.

It had been a tense few days for the Tuatara, requiring only one win from these four-game series to confirm a play-off spot.

advertisement

After being blown out in the first two games, losing 10-0 and 12-6, the pressure on veteran starting pitcher Josh Collmenter was to keep the Tuatara in this game, after which the team’s attack yielded enough points.

SMP IMAGES / BASEBALL AUSTRALIA

The Auckland Tuatara team celebrates after their 1-0 win over Brisbane Bandits to confirm their place in the ABL playoffs.

It turned out that he did his part, while the home run of Kent Blackstone was just enough to win.

READ MORE

* Tuatara flew through Brisbane again

* Tuatara manager admits that it has become ugly

* Tuatara suffers critical loss

SMP IMAGES / BASEBALL AUSTRALIA

Josh Collmenter threw a jewel for the Tuatara in his last game for the club this season.

The atmosphere in the stadium was intense, with the large crowd of 2,310 spectators, the largest of the Tuatara ever, hoping that Collmenter could get the job done before returning to the States on Sunday.

There were still people waiting to come in at the end of the first inning and this was clearly the biggest night ever for baseball in New Zealand. It also became the best night.

Collmenter, as he has been all season, was excellent on the mound, but also the starting pitcher of the Bandit Tim Atherton and for the first three and a half innings, it was a pitching game between them.

SMP IMAGES / BASEBALL AUSTRALIA

The biggest crowd ever from the Tuatara came out to see them play Saturday night.

But in the home of the fourth, Kent Blackstone sent a ball just over the right field gate to give the Tuatara the lead.

But just as crucial, right fielder Kris Richards withdrew a home run in the top of the fifth Tuatara and managed to catch a bomb hit by David Sutherland. If he hadn’t made the catch, it would certainly have been a house run over the fence. Due to his incredible performance, the Tuatara remained one point in front.

Neither party was able to trigger their attack for the next few innings and it all came down to Collmenter in the top of the seventh to throw a complete game.

Wade Dutton was able to start with a walk, but Mitch Nilsson struckout, as did Grant Kay. So it all came down to one more out, but now with Dutton on second base.

With the crowd on its feet, Collmenter sent Donald Lutz packing, his eighth blow of the night and the match was in the record books.

Although the Tuatara have been locked up for the play-offs because of the exciting wini, they only know when the games of Sunday are completed, whether they have to play in Tuesday’s wildcard game or whether they will go straight to the semi-finals, which start on Friday and are a best of three game series.

However, this result means that the play-off hope of Brisbane has disappeared and it is the Tuatara or Canberra that reach the top of the Northeast division.

So while the Tuatara are in the play-offs, there is still plenty to play on Sunday.

advertisement