Max Brown has struggled all season to get hits.

The Tuatara in Auckland have almost no chances to win the victory they need to win the ABL playoffs.

They lost 12-6 to the Brisbane Bandits at North Harbor Stadium on Friday evening and have only two chances to win, to prevent the Bandits from wiping them and in turn ensuring that they end up in Brisbane’s status.

The Tuatara lost 10-0 to Brisbane on Thursday-evening by awarding eight runs in the last two innings and unfortunately for their growing fan base, they went on where they had gone, struggled with pitching and got no basehits.

Jonny Homza got two hits on Friday-evening, but there wasn’t much to get excited about from the rest of Tuatara’s batat line-up.

It was not a good start for the Tuatara, with Jen-Ho Tseng giving up three runs in the first of the first.

After walking in the top of the next inning, Tseng had to be replaced by Junya Michihara.

But a single by Wes Darvill drove two more runs, both at the expense of Tseng, and this game got out of hand from a Tuatara point of view.

Another two runs were scored by Brisbane in that inning and put the Tuatara behind 7-0.

That was not an insurmountable shortage, but the way the Tuatara have been hit lately was an extremely high mountain to climb.

Brisbane scored three more in the third to make it 10-0 and at the end, the inning called Tuatara-manager Steve Mintz for the whole team for a huddle and although it is unclear what he said, it is safe to say that he was angry with them.

That led the team to a certain extent, with Te Wera Bishop and Yonny Hernandez who both got hits in the bottom of the game and a walk from Kent Blackstone.

Homza hit third base, but Bishop came home to give the Tuatara at least their first series of this series after the Bandits had already scored 20.

With the game almost over Mintz Michihara stayed on the mound, there was no point in wasting someone else’s arm, but was eventually replaced by Ryota Okumoto.

There was finally something for the Tuatara fans to smile around in the sixth inning when Kim Won-Seok hit a two-run homer

For the seventh, Mintz placed McAdams, a position player, on the mound and to be honest, he outperformed some of the Tuatara pitchers and allowed only one run.

Then Walker hit his eighth home run of the season in the home of the seventh and was followed by another bomb from Kim. But it was all too little too late and the Tuatara have their last two chances.

On Saturday, the Tuatara have Josh Collmenter on the hill, for his last game this season before returning to the States.

Collmenter, who pitched for the Diamondbacks and Braves, is by far the best pitcher of Tuatara this season and he has never lost a game against Brisbane.

If he didn’t throw a good game, you wouldn’t gamble much on the rest of Tuatara’s beaten pitching staff to get the track on Sunday.

It is fair to say that Saturday’s game is the most crucial ever in the short history of the Tuatara.

