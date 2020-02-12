RICKY WILSON / STUFF

Auckland bus drivers have threatened further industrial action against NZ Bus if they cannot resolve their dispute with the company by next week.

Auckland Transport refuses to say whether it will provide additional funds to overcome a bar to negotiate with bus drivers.

The city’s bus drivers threatened further industrial action against NZ Bus on Tuesday if they could not resolve their dispute with the company by next week.

Tram union president Gary Froggatt said 86 percent of union members had declined the company’s offer, resulting in a 43 cent hourly wage increase and an hourly rate of $ 22.50.

NZ Bus is bound by a fixed price contract with Auckland Transport (AT) and the cost of a raise should be borne by the company.

CONTINUE READING:

Auckland bus drivers face further industrial action

* Auckland bus drivers do not rule out future measures after the talks with NZ Bus have failed

* Auckland City Councils show mayors the way on buses, but can they deliver?

Union sources told Stuff that AT or the Auckland Council would have to come to the table with additional funds to overcome the impasse.

The unions are expected to meet AT on Friday to discuss the dispute.

However, Mark Hannan, Media Relations Manager at AT, declined to answer questions about whether the company was ready to provide funds to resolve the blockade.

“Auckland Transport has met unions as part of the broader discussion about the bus industry, and another meeting is planned,” Hannan said in a statement.

“This is in line with the industry memorandum of understanding received last year as a result of changes in the Employment Relations Amendment Act (ERAA) that affected the bus industry.

“AT is also in talks with NZ Bus about future plans to solve this problem.”

Scott Thorne, Chief Commercial Officer of NZ Bus, previously said he wanted to find a solution to the dispute.

The government announced in May 2019 a review of the model for the award of public transport services across the country.

The government’s Department of Transportation was expected to report on a number of recommendations by the end of 2020.

Minister of Transport Phil Twyford said the old public transport model introduced in 2013 had encouraged the councils to commercialize public transport services and led to a “race to the bottom” that reduced bus drivers’ wages and conditions.

RICKY WILSON / STUFF

Unions called for industrial action in December after the Auckland Council asked Auckland Transport to help resolve the dispute. However, the negotiations are still ongoing.

Unions reported that bus drivers don’t get enough rest, 14-hour shifts are too long, and drivers often have up to four hours of unpaid downtime between shifts.

NZ Bus announced in late 2019 that its flights on some of Auckland’s busiest routes would be discontinued as of December 7 due to ongoing strike action.

But the unions canceled industrial action on December 12 after the Auckland Council asked Auckland Transport to help resolve the dispute. The group returned to negotiations in January, but NZ Bus has so far refused to improve its offer.

The Mayor of Auckland, Phil Goff, was unavailable for comment.