The Auckland Pride March has doubled its participation in praise for a revived focus on queer issues.

The organizers assume that at least 7,000 people marched from Albert Park via Queen Street to Aotea Square in the second year, from 3,500 at the opening event “Our March”.

It started in Albert Park under the statue of Queen Victoria, where New Zealand’s first gay liberation protest began in 1972.

Abigail Dougherty

Ngahuia Te Awekotuku speaks under the statue of Queen Victoria in Albert Park.

One of the main leaders of this original protest, Ngahuia Te Awekotuku, led the march almost 40 years later.

When Te Awekotuku (71) spoke under the statue on Saturday afternoon, he received a lot of applause when he described the difficult beginnings of the liberation struggle.

Abigail Dougherty

Marchers heading towards Queen St under Pride flags.

“We were brave, we were crazy, we were brave and we were fabulous.

“There were only a tiny number of us who were silly, committed, tragic, drug addicted, or brave enough to stand up and say, ‘This is my life and I’m going to take up space for myself’.”

Then she led the crowd along Princes Street, then Bowen Street and Victoria Street east to Queen Street.

Abigail Dougherty

The West Papua Morning Star flag flies next to the Tino Rangatiratanga, United Tribes, Pride and Samoan flags while a man blows a conch shell.

The crowd stretched the blocks as they climbed to Aotea Square for a concert of all ages.

Also in 2020, the absence of company cars or uniformed police officers was evident among the demonstrators, a common sight in the pride parade on Ponsonby Road in recent years.

Controversy broke out in 2018 when the Auckland Pride Board, after several hui, prohibited the police from marching in their uniforms.

Abigail Dougherty

There was a strong Pacific continent in March

A number of corporate sponsors, including large banks, withdrew their support and the traditional parade on Ponsonby Road was replaced by a smaller march downtown.

However, the uniformed police will take part in a new Auckland Pride parade organized by Rainbow Pride Auckland on February 29 in response to the controversy.

Those who were approached by Stuff were not concerned about the absence of uniformed police marshes or corporate sponsorship.

Abigail Dougherty

The flags of Pride and United Tribes were seen among many.

“They still have a lot to do,” said Ellie Moloney of police attitudes toward lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender, queer, intersex and asexuals (LGBTQIA).

Molly Black from the transgender support and advocacy organization Gender Minorities Aotearoa had traveled for the Wellington march.

Black said they had consulted with gender-specific people on the matter who wanted to focus on strange people and problems.

Abigail Dougherty

A group of Taiwanese natives participated in the march.

“Overwhelming, they want the focus to be on pride, not on companies and organizations like the police.”

Tristan Verran (stage name Tommy Poppers) is a director of Margate Pride in England. He praised Auckland Pride.

In his opinion, many overseas pride events had been selected by companies to improve their image.

Abigail Dougherty

The crowd ended up in Aotea Square.

He was glad that Auckland had returned to its roots.

“I think that’s exactly what our community needs.”

Max Tweedie, Pride Director of Auckland, said he was excited about the march.

Abigail Dougherty

The march took more than a block as it went up Queen Street.

“It was phenomenal, it was wonderful, it was community-oriented, community-led, energetic, solemn and spoke about the issues that are important to our community.

“Ngahuia Te Awekotuku is such an integral part of Aotearoa’s strange story, and it was just fantastic that she led the march with part of her madness.”

The Auckland Pride Festival continues on Sunday with the ending HIV Big Gay Out.

Abigail Dougherty

Ngahuia Te Awekotuku leads the march.

Abigail Dougherty

Leilani Thompson-Rikys and Atama Thompson.

Abigail Dougherty

Tristan Verran, also known as Tommy Poppers.

Abigail Dougherty

In the Albert Park in front of the Martch are (from left) Elise Sayer, Morgana Moody and Scarlett Storey.

Abigail Dougherty

Jess Holly Bates (left) and Ellie Moloney in Albert Park just before the march began.

Abigail Dougherty

An estimated 7,000 people marched from Albert Park towards Queen Street during the Pride March in Auckland.