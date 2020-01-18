Auckland man with cerebral palsy to recover his stolen e-bike

advertisement

Jeremy Tupaea / delivered

The police called Tupaea on Saturday to tell him that they had found his e-bike during a routine bail.

A man with cerebral palsy restored his independence after the police recovered his stolen e-bike.

Jeremy Tupaea, from Papakura in southern Auckland, said his world was getting a little “bigger” after turning his push bike into an e-bike at the end of 2018.

However, his independence became a hit when the e-bike was stolen from his garage on December 29. He even injured himself as he tried to chase the thief.

Jeremy Tupaea, who has cerebral palsy, got his e-bike stolen for him on December 29.

But on Saturday Tupaea received a phone call from the police saying that his e-bike had been found on a site in Papakura, meaning he could go through his daily activities – such as shopping – without relying on others to get him there .

A police spokesman confirmed that the e-bike was found during a routine bail check. Tupaea said the police would return him the bike after he had wiped it for fingerprints.

“No charges were made at this stage,” the police spokesman said, and investigations are ongoing.

Tupaea previously told Stuff that it had cost him $ 2300 to convert his $ 1000 push bike to an e-bike. It also had some minor adjustments, including adjusted pedals and handlebars.

While Tupaea was relieved that the bicycle had been found, the thief reportedly removed the engine, meaning that he would have to buy another conversion kit.

If the wires were to remain intact, he would only have to replace the motor.

“It is certainly a lot better than buying a new bike. That is a lot of weight on my shoulders.”

In the meantime, he said, “I think I’m going to kick on it a little,” which was to do until he reached a hill.

Tupaea is a qualified personal trainer, but cannot work due to his deteriorating mobility and receives the supported housing allowance.

He was grateful for the support he received without his bike and for the police for tracing the thief.

Anyone who has seen suspicious behavior in the surroundings of Arawa St on December 29 should contact the Papakura police or call 105.

Alternatively, anyone with information can send a private message to NZ Police on Facebook or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

