Anthony Gelling leads the 2018 New Zealand Warriors to a training session at Mt Smart Stadium.

Auckland-born Anthony Gelling was suspended by the Warrington Wolves after he was arrested on suspicion of intentional injury.

The 29-year-old Gelling joined the English club for two years at the beginning of the season and had played in the first two games of the Super League season.

However, the future of the Auckland-born player in the club is at risk after Warrington has confirmed an internal investigation into his behavior.

Anthony Gelling celebrates after a Warriors attempt against the Cronulla Sharks in June 2018.

Cheshire police investigated a reported attack in Widnes on Sunday (NZT) that resulted in a 29-year-old man being arrested and released on bail.

Warrington said Gelling had been suspended.

“Warrington Wolves can confirm that Anthony Gelling’s center will not be available for selection until the club’s behavior is investigated outside the club,” the club said.

Gelling “fully supported” the club’s internal investigation, it said.

Cheshire police said, “On Saturday, February 8, at 3:00 p.m., the police received a report of an attack at an address in the Cronton Lane Mews in Widnes.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of deliberate wounding. He was interviewed by detectives and released on bail. The investigation into the attack is still ongoing. “

Gelling, a Cook Islands international, joined Warrington earlier this season from Widnes, the local rival.

Wigan’s Anthony Gelling is attacked by Warrington’s Declan Patton in the 2016 Super League final.

Previously, he played 115 games for Wigan over five years and helped them win the 2016 Grand Final against Warrington.

He had spoken of making the most of his second chance in the Super League. Widnes are a department lower.

Gelling, who attended Howick College, played seven games for the New Zealand Warriors in 2018 and made two attempts.

He played for Sydney Roosters in the Toyota Cup in 2009 and 2010, but was released after allegations that he had emptied in a hotel room.