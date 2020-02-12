On her second album Far From Home, Aubrie Sellers combines real struggles and growth with her own life challenges. She was co-producing the album with her stepfather Frank Liddell at Sonic Ranch Studios near El Paso, Texas.

Based on her desire to connect with people through her music, Far From Home shows the trust Sellers found in herself when she put her life experiences on paper. The title is a summary of what she went through when creating the 12 songs on the album.

“I was literally far from home because I was on tour more than ever,” she says Taste of Country.

For Sellers, the last song on the album, “One Town’s Trash”, is the song of all 12 that best represents their personal growth. The idea is that one city’s garbage is another city’s treasure, and she was inspired by uprooting her life in Nashville and moving to Los Angeles.

“It is very important to trust yourself,” she says. “If I am not supposed to be here, I go and look for the place where I should be.”

Sellers tells of her struggle with fear in “Worried Mind”. She hopes that her album, and especially this song, will heal for many, and says that it was really healing for her to put her insecurities on paper.

“All of my songs come from a really personal place,” Sellers says, but letting people see every facet of her in her music was not something she originally thought about.

“It was not a conscious decision in many ways,” she says. “These are the songs that I write. And then it was like,” These are the songs that I publish. “

Sellers released her debut album New City Blues in 2016 and alongside Brett Young, Runaway June and others, was a member of Taste of Country’s first RISERS class.

“When I wrote my first record, I was young, I hadn’t been on tour, I hadn’t done any of it, and I had much more difficult life experiences when I wrote this second record,” she says. That allows her to give Far From Home a level of depth and self-discovery, she adds.

Self-discovery has a unique weight for sellers. Her mother is Lee Ann Womack and her father is songwriter and musician Jason Sellers. It is important to her that she is different from them.

“I think a lot of people just think, ‘Oh, if you have parents who are in this industry, it makes it easier for you.’ I haven’t found that to be the case, “she says.” I think it is much more difficult for you to stamp yourself because it is difficult to step out of the shadows. “

She has come to see that her upbringing has shaped her self-confidence to show who she really is, but admits that her parents’ status has prompted her to question people’s intentions towards her as she was younger.

The message that sellers at Far From Home want to leave is to trust your gut.

“Sometimes it takes experience to learn what to say yes and no,” she says. “It only takes time. Sometimes it is difficult to distinguish your intuition from your fear. Only you know exactly what is right for you based on your experience and values. You have to make sure that you always go through this filter and do what is right for you. If you know yourself and trust your belly, you can develop more empathy for others. “

Sellers released Far From Home on February 7th and she is involved in some dates of the CMT Next Women of Country Tour 2020, which will be headlined by her family friend Tanya Tucker. Although Sellers knows Tucker on a personal level, she has never had the opportunity to work with her professionally.

“I’m very excited to see this side of her because I only know the one who brings her dogs over and cooks chicken steak,” jokes Seller.

