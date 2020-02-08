Aubrie Sellers is not afraid. The singer withdrew all sonic levels of her new collaboration with Steve Earle and provided a guitar and vocal rendition of “My Love Will Not Change” for Taste of Country readers and Taste of Country Nights listeners.

Find only her guitarist Ethan Ballinger behind him, who strummed electrically while Sellers edited a grungy country song from her recently released album Far From Home. “My Love Will Not Change” is the only song on the album that she hasn’t written, she shares. Some of the others were written with Ballinger, who is also her boyfriend. A few others like “Lucky Charm” and “Under the Sun” have been written about him.

However, this is not an album full of love songs. Those who have followed Sellers know that they will face their fears and psychological problems, and she does it again with a song called “Worried Mind”. “Didn’t even kiss me” is the song she says is her favorite on Far From Home, although it was difficult for her to choose just one.

Far From Home is Sellers’ second studio album, their first since the critically acclaimed New City Blues in 2016. The taste of Country RISER 2017 has always carried its influences up its sleeve, and it did so that day with a Hank Williams Jr. T-shirt. Punk and garage rock, americana and blues find their way into this album. Sharp guitar licks, thin arrangements and bold lyrics that question the comfort are hallmarks of the album, an album that is as bold as you will hear it in 2020.

Look out for sellers who were on separate tours with Earle and Tanya Tucker in 2020.

