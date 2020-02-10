Aubrie Sellers has scheduled several shows with Tanya Tucker for 2020, and while she definitely admires the legend, she’s not exactly impressed. How could she be

Sellers – whose new album Far From Home was discontinued last Friday (February 7) – has known Tucker for years. The singer “Bring My Flowers Now” goes a long way back with Sellers’ mother, Lee Ann Womack. Imagine that your neighbor only comes to visit when your neighbor is a little eccentric.

“She comes to my parents and will literally show up with 14 dogs and start cooking in our kitchen,” says Sellers Taste of Country Nights of Tucker, and laughs at the picture she paints. “She makes chicken-fried steak from scratch and it’s so good. And I think “Hey Tanya”. “

Sellers is one of the opening acts of Tucker’s CMT Next Women of Country Tour, which starts in June. Nor is she the only legend the relative newcomer has worked with recently. Steve Earle comes to Sellers for “My Love With Not Change”, a raw song on their new studio album. Watch her perform it up with her boyfriend and guitarist Ethan Ballinger.

Far From Home is Sellers’ second studio album, their first since the critically acclaimed New City Blues in 2016.

