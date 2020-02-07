Advertisement

When Aubrie Sellers grew up with the music of her mother, country star Lee Ann Womack, talented father Jason Sellers and equally experienced stepfather Frank Liddell, she found some interests of her own: rock ‘n’ roll and acting. The earlier one pervades the new album Far from Home, which will be released on Friday (February 7th).

Like Aaron Lee Tasjan, Lilly Hiatt, and other colleagues who are called Americana, Sellers writes guitar rock while telling country stories. The immediately catchy riffs that introduce “Lucky Charms” and the glamorous influence of “Glad” come from an artist who not only loves Led Zeppelin and Creedence Clearwater Revival, but also the hottest bands from Sellers’ impressive years of listening: the White Stripes, the pats and Franz Ferdinand.

Still, Sellers’ constant diet never completely overshadowed Mom’s love for George Jones and Dad’s time on the street with Ricky Skaggs.

“There was definitely a time when I thought” Country is not cool “. Here’s what’s cool,” says Sellers. “At the same time, I had a preference for traditional country music and never lost touch.

“My father played bluegrass, so I was surrounded by bluegrass a lot,” she adds. “When I was trying to learn a little guitar and even banjo when I was a teenager, I thought I could become a bluegrass artist.”

As a copywriter, Sellers remains true to the family tradition by avoiding rock rhymes and puzzles in favor of honesty inspired by the country, for example, the commitment to the bad relationship “haven’t kissed me yet” and a clear statement about fear, “worried mind” ,

“I think it’s more emotional,” says Sellers. “Instead of sitting down and figuring out how to hide your feelings, just put everything on the table. I think that directness is what people associate with country music.”

Luckily for Sellers, Roots fans today appreciate well-written music that is shaped by rock and country strengths. “It feels like the Americana audience is just an audience of music lovers. They love music of any kind, “she thinks.

Before her graduation cycle “From From Home” began, Sellers pursued another interest in Los Angeles by appearing in a musical theater version of Love Actually. She filled Laura Linney’s role in the film Sarah.

“It was stressful at first because I was thrown into the lion’s den, so to speak, which I had never done with people who often did it,” says Sellers. “Now it’s really fun because I’ve gotten into the swing of things.”

The sellers’ creative game has sparked a lifetime of interest in acting and the desire to follow the models of Kris Kristofferson, Dwight Yoakam, Reba McEntire and others who feel comfortable in sound stages and recording studios.

“I started taking acting classes at the age of 8,” adds Sellers. “When I was growing up, it was a kind of socket that was disconnected because I was surrounded by music around the clock. I always loved it and went to Strasberg to play there. It’s nothing new for me to be an actor, but it’s something new to do it professionally. “

Sellers also shines with a live music environment that Tanya Tucker will prove to be an opener on selected dates of the CMT 2020 Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now tour. This opportunity offers sellers the opportunity to reach new ears and learn personally from one of the very big ones.

“She has always been such a brave artist, and I find it incredible that she is experiencing this resurgence,” Sellers says of Tucker. “She kills it and I think it’s super cool when someone has such a long career and still makes good music and is just as brave as the day she came out.”

