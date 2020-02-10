Even in a simple live performance that is only supported by electric guitarist Ethan Ballinger, Aubrie Sellers brings a healthy portion of growling rock’n’roll with her single “My Love Will Not Change”. Her performance is brave and unshakable and picks up on the dynamic mix of influences that her second album brings with it. Far away from home, which came out on Friday (February 7th)

“My Love Will Not Change” was originally released in 2003 by Bluegrass, one of the mainstays of the Del McCoury Band, where it received the kind of instrumental treatment Sellers was very familiar with.

“My father played bluegrass, so I was surrounded by bluegrass a lot,” she recently told The Boot. “When I was trying to learn a little guitar and even banjo when I was a teenager, I thought I could become a bluegrass artist.”

But the singer had a penchant for rock music that was undeniable, and for a while she defied family tradition and followed her own musical path. All the time, she was concerned with the country tendencies of her superstar parents Lee Ann Womack and Jason Sellers and with her producer stepfather Frank Liddell.

“There was definitely a time when I thought” Country is not cool “. This is cool,” continues Sellers. “At the same time, I had a preference for traditional country music and never lost contact.”

“My love will not change” combines these diverse influences seamlessly and shows the competence of Sellers in rock format, while at the same time honoring the bluegrass roots of their country. The studio version of the song is a duet with Steve Earle. Sellers proves his strength as an independent, reduced performance in this live clip that she recorded in the Taste of Country Studio.

Far From Home offers more rock’n’roll in the form of songs like “Drag You Down”, although there are also many moments of calm and reflection on the project. For example, “Worried Mind” delves into Sellers’ struggles with fear. With “Haven’t Even Kissed Me Yet”, a song that she tells Taste of Country, she continues her love for strong storytelling and music that focuses on poetry. This is her favorite track on the album.