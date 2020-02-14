WASHINGTON, DC – In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Attorney General William Barr said that President Donald Trump “never asked me to do anything in a criminal case,” but added he should stop tweeting about the Department of Justice because of his “Doing” tweets It’s impossible for me to do my job. “

Barr’s comments are a rare break with a president, with whom the attorney general has allied and fought vigorously. But it also aligns Barr with many of Trump’s supporters on Capitol Hill who say they support the president, but wish he would cut his tweets.

“I think it’s time to stop tweeting about Justice Department criminal matters,” Barr told ABC News chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas.

When asked whether he was prepared for the consequences of criticizing the president – his boss – Barr said “naturally” because it was his job to lead the Justice Department and make decisions about “what I think is right”.

Barr set fire to a firestorm this week after senior Justice Department officials intervened in the conviction of Roger Stone, a longtime friend and former campaign advisor to the President, who was convicted of lying to Congress, manipulating witnesses and obstructing the judiciary.

In an astonishing reversal, the Department of Justice overruled a recommendation from its own law enforcement team that Stone should spend seven to nine years in prison, and told a judge that such punishment – which complied with the sentencing guidelines – was “inappropriate”.

In an interview with ABC News, Barr vigorously defended his actions, saying that this had nothing to do with the president.

Barr said he had ordered the recommendation to be changed before Trump tweeted criticism of the prosecutors’ work as terrible and very unfair.

“I had made a decision that I thought was fair and reasonable in this particular case. And when the tweet came out, the question now was what to do,” said Barr.

Barr’s interference in his prosecutors’ work led all four to withdraw from the case, and one even left the Department of Justice as a whole.

