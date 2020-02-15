An $ 18 billion offer from three major drug wholesalers to settle litigation over their alleged role in the opioid crisis failed after more than 20 attorney general’s letter in a letter to corporate law firms earlier this week declined.

The letter, reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, shows that the pharmaceutical industry has not received enough government support to lead the far-reaching litigation to a global solution.

At least 30 states have either sued the dealers or have participated in talks to clarify claims. Regardless of whether or not they support the $ 18 billion offer, many continue to speak to wholesalers.

Many in the industry had hoped that the offer would be a first step in resolving the non-bankruptcy claims. In September, OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP filed for bankruptcy to help implement a settlement the value of which the company’s owners, the Sackler family, estimate at least $ 10 billion.

