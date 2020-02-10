Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery has accused some of his players of not having a “good attitude” in a strong defense of his 18-month tenure at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spaniard was sacked in November after seven games in all competitions without a win, with the Gunners eight points behind the top four in the Premier League.

He left claiming that he had tried to motivate the biggest names in the club, despite resorting to these suggestions and insisting that he turn things around.

Some stars had a bad attitude and asked for more than what they gave back.

Emery told France Football: “Arsenal was a relegation club for two years before I got there. We stopped this fall and even started to rebuild the club with the Europa League final and fifth place in the league, just one point ahead of Tottenham, even though we’ve only scored one point in our last five games.

“We had the Champions League qualification under control and in the end things went wrong. But it was a good season and we had the idea of ​​improving further.

“But we lost our four captains: (Laurent) Koscielny, (Petr) Cech, (Aaron) Ramsey and (Nacho) Monreal. They were personalities we missed this season to stay on the right track, and some stars weren’t good minded and asked for more than what they gave back.

“With all of this in mind, we needed time to succeed in moving to a new arsenal. That’s exactly what I wanted.” Goalkeeper Petr Cech retired at the end of last season (Adam Davy / PA).

Cech retired late last season while Monreal, Koscielny and Ramsey left North London and moved to Real Sociedad, Bordeaux and Juventus.

Emery’s rise Mikel Arteta believes that the club’s “mini-preseason” will be beneficial for the rest of the season in Dubai.

The Gunners have spent the past few days in the United Arab Emirates and have not made the most of a league game last weekend.

Newcastle are Arsenal’s first opponents after the break. Steve Bruce is a guest on Sunday.

🇦🇪🗓4️⃣

Put into work. 💪 pic.twitter.com/qPbgJVdSMA

– Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 10, 2020

It will be the start of a hectic schedule for Arteta’s team, with games in the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup until early March.

The Spaniard hopes that the warm weather training camp in the Middle East will help his ideas to be implemented faster and move them from 10th place to the table.

“We cannot be more satisfied with the conditions in which we can train,” he said. “We came here to work, it was like a little preseason.

“I wanted to use it to work on our principles and playing styles and how we live together.

That’s it. This is the tweet.

🐫 @ Aubameyang7 x @LacazetteAlex pic.twitter.com/ucbF4a2dXO

– Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 10, 2020

“There are things that I want to do as a group, not only for the players, but also for the employees. It was really useful.

“We had good reason to come here. We are really happy that we made this decision. We came here to work, it was not a holiday.

“We worked very hard. We have been working on things over the next few months that will be good for us. “

The former Arsenal’s midfielder’s first goal is to get the Gunners back into Europe’s elite before they can fight for the title again. Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, and assistant Mikel Arteta (right) (Mike Egerton / PA)

Having helped Manchester City win the Premier League as assistant to Pep Guardiola in the past two seasons, Arteta knows exactly what it takes to take a team to the title.

Regarding what Arsenal has to do, the 37-year-old said: “100 points? Maybe 105 points? We can do it in many different ways.

“We’re far from it at the moment, but we have to go step by step because this club doesn’t deserve anything else.”