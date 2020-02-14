Atletico Madrid’s disappointing season continued when they shared loot with Valencia on 14 February in Mestalla in an exciting 2-2 draw in La Liga.

Marcos Llorente gave Atletico the lead after 15 minutes when he stabbed home from close range. Gabriel Paulista equalized five minutes before the break.

Atletico returned three minutes later when Thomas Partey made a short drive home from a distance, but Geoffrey Kondogbia of Valencia centered the ball past goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the 59th minute to try to equalize again.

Kevin Gameiro should have put Valencia in the lead, but after the brilliant run and flank of the electrical Ferran Torres, he had a golden chance over the bar.

The sixth-placed Valencia was by far stronger, the draw brought it to 38 points. Atletico, fourth, has 40 but is 12 behind leaders Real Madrid, who played one more game.

The hosts were beaten 3-0 in Getafe last weekend, but recovered with an energetic performance against Diego Simeone’s team to satisfy their discerning fans.

“I don’t know if the draw is fair. We had a great game against a strong opponent but we had a chance to win,” said Valencia coach Albert Celades.

“We had a great second half and had the chance to win, but it was a tie. Everyone wants to move forward, everyone wants to win, we have performed well at home. “

Atletico, who faced Liverpool in the Champions League in the round of 16 on Tuesday, won striker Alvaro Morata for his comeback after a muscle injury in the second half.

The Spaniard almost scored a goal for the guests, but Jaume Domenech saved well to ward off his header.

“We understand that in the world of football, when you are on a bad run, doubts arise, questions arise when you win three or four in a row, everything disappears,” said Llorente.

Simeone, who insists that this is a transition season for his team, was happy with the draw.

“Valencia is very strong at home, has not lost the whole season and has come back twice this evening. I go with very good feelings, we tried very hard, ”said the coach.

