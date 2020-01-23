Atlas Cycles owner's wife found hanging in her home - News

advertisement

A suicide note was restored from the site.



Atlas Cycles co-promoter Sanjay Kapur’s wife Natasha Kapur is said to have committed suicide here, police said Wednesday.

advertisement

Kapur, 57, was found dead Tuesday afternoon at the family home in Aurangzeb Lane in the Delhi area of ​​Lutyen.

According to police, the door of the room where the body hung from a ceiling fan was open. The police said that they look at all possible angles together with suicide. A police officer told IANS that they could not call it a definitive suicide.

A suicide note was picked up and family members said the handwriting is in Natasha’s note.

When she did not answer her son Siddharth’s phone call on Tuesday, the family, several of whom were present in the house, began looking for her, but then came across her hanging body.

The body, taken by the police for a post-mortem examination, was later returned to the family and the last rites were held on Wednesday.

advertisement