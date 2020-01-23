Atlas Academy students take the day at Waco | to serve KWKT

advertisement

WACO, Texas – The eighth graders of the Atlas Academy, an honors program at Tennyson Middle School, exchanged their notebooks for work gloves on Thursday and served various charities in Waco.

85 students were spread over four organizations, including the World Hunger Relief Farm and Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry. The school does it during the Martin Luther King Day week to commemorate its service to others.

“I think it’s important to teach our students that we have to give something back to our community. That we have to help each other,” says Atlas Atlas teacher. “We tell them” Teamwork makes the dream work, “and that motto must go beyond the halls of our school building. “

advertisement

Although the day of the service was to serve as an educational opportunity and as a charity, it was a little more for the students.

“You feel good. Really. And we also care about these people and it’s really important, ”says Fox Seagle, eighth student. “You just come here and you talk to these people and you just meet them. It’s a great time and it’s really fun. ”

The students cleaned up the World Hunger Relief Farm, making it easier to harvest affordable healthy food for the hungry. During food storage, they packed hundreds of vegetables and meat while helping customers with shopping and loading their cars.

It was enough to impress their teachers.

“I am very proud of them. I am very proud of them. When we came here today, they didn’t know what to expect. They had never done anything like this and the way they have engaged in this activity and service has been really encouraging, ”says Atlas teacher Kimberley Keele. “Several of them have said that this is something they want to keep doing.”

School staff say they want this to become an annual tradition and spread to even more charities.

.

advertisement