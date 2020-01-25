advertisement

Hooray, our school is 30, and to consolidate our performance, the Atlantic Hall School, Lagos will launch a two billion Naira fundraising initiative as part of the activities on the anniversary of its founding three days ago.

On February 1, prominent men and women gather to give back to the school that has fed the foundation for their success.

advertisement

The school was founded in 1989 based on the vision of five women, namely Chief Mrs. Taiwo Taiwo, Eniola Fadayomi, Lady Gbeminiyi Smith, Dr. Kehinde O. Dina and Olabisi Towing Coker as well as other like-minded administrators. Over the years, the institution has produced pioneers, inventors, care providers, educators, managers, entertainers and all-round performers at the highest level of society at home and abroad.

It is against this background that Atlantic Hall School alumni also embark on a five-year transformational agenda with the title “Mapping a new path”; an agenda driven by the idea “what has us here won’t bring us there”.

Activities that mark the event are the unveiling of the Transformational Agenda, the presentation of the Ambassadors of the Decade, an anniversary final and the presentation of honorary prizes to prominent members of the alumni.

The goal of the fundraiser is N300 million Atlantic Hall Endowment Fund, N200 million Solar Power Initiative and the N1.065 billion Multi-Purpose Hall for the school.

In an effort to successfully implement its vision, the school management has invited potential partners to support its agenda by participating and generously donating to the course.

Meanwhile, proud of its record in 30 years, the Atlantic Hall School will unveil 10 ambassadors for the new decade next week. The flag carriers are men and women who have proven exceptional skills and deserve the honor.

The merits are Kemi Adetiba, an award-winning music video director and filmmaker; Omilola Oshikoya, founder of Omilola Oshikoya International, a coaching company for life and finance; Seye Ogunlewe, track and field sprinter, which represented Nigeria at the 2016 Olympic Games; Mark Okoye a financial professional and Donna Ogunnaike, an expert in energy law.

Others are Amaka Osakwe, founder of the fashion brand, Maki-Oh; Matthew Otubu youth councilor for the Newcastle City Council; IJeoma Balogun, an award-winning journalist and relationship builder; Damilola Ogunbiyi, the CEO and special representative of the UN Secretary General for Sustainable Energy for All and Damola Ladejobi, a lawyer trained in the UK.

The vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will honor the occasion as the special guest of honor.

——————————————-

Sponsored Content

advertisement