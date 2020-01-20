Atlanta Hawks' Chandler Parsons may suffer end-of-career injuries after a car accident

advertisement

Atlanta Hawks player Chandler Parsons was involved in a car accident after training on January 15. He was initially diagnosed with whiplash and concussion, but the situation has changed since then. He is now facing the possible end of his career due to the injuries sustained by a drunk driver.

Yahoo Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes announced Monday morning that Parsons had hired Morgan & Morgan law firm for the injuries. He has been reported to have suffered several serious and permanent injuries, including traumatic brain injury, a herniated disc, and a torn labrum. His future as an NBA player is now in doubt.

“Morgan & Morgan was commissioned by Mr. Parsons to preserve all of his rights and to comply with the law on his behalf after this terrible car accident,” Parsons lawyers wrote in a statement. “Chandler was seriously injured in this crash, which should never have happened.

“The guilty driver caused chaos on the road and unnecessarily endangered the lives of countless drivers. He is now under DUI charges, admitted to drinking, had alcohol in the car, and passed out after causing a three-way accident at 2 On a Wednesday in a busy intersection that seriously harms and may end Mr. Parsons’ career as a professional athlete. “

The statement went on to say that Parsons was in top physical condition at the time of his wreck. He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health. He strives for a full recovery, but faces an uncertain future.

Parsons was originally an election in the second round of the 2011 NBA draft and joined the league as a member of the Houston Rockets. He spent three seasons with the team and started 207 of his 213 games. Parsons was named second team all-rookie in his first season in the NBA.

Parsons joined the Dallas Mavericks in 2014 and spent two seasons with the team. He later moved to the Memphis Grizzlies, where he stayed for three more years. According to ESPN, Parsons signed a four-year USD 94.8 million contract with the Grizzlies in 2016. However, he was plagued by chronic knee injuries.

The 31-year-old Parsons was in the middle of his first season with the Hawks after being traded by the Grizzlies. He played five games and played 54 minutes in the 2019-2020 season, averaging less than three points per game.

(Photo credit: Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

