The winter dew tour 2020 is here! Some of the world’s best snowboard and ski athletes are getting ready for the mountain – but not before tackling the most memorable things they’ve ever seen at this year’s Dew Tour competitions.

Get to know the participants of the Winter Dew Tour 2020:

snowboarders Julia Marino remembered a furry friend who enjoyed the fresh powder in Copper Mountain, Colorado, and thought the competition’s yeti mascot was another dog companion as one of her best memories.

“It was the funniest thing I’ve ever seen,” she said to us.

Canadian Evan McEachran kept his answer short and to the point and praised the “small skate park” where skiers can go freestyle during the new and improved slopestyle course.

The winners of the women’s podium for the Ski Pipe Final in Breckenridge, Colorado. Tautour

Athletes participating in the Dew Tour 2020 share their favorite snowboard slang words:

Jake Pateswho previously admitted to us that he had a crush on something Billie Eilish, was most pleased with the camaraderie he felt when he came to the 2020 competition.

“I saw all the homies when I came in. I hadn’t seen them a minute before, which is the highlight at the moment,” said the Olympian.

This year, talented winter sports stars from around the world compete in the annual competition series from February 6th to February 9th. In addition to the long-standing, fan-preferred events, the Dew Tour takes the time to present athletes with even more disciplines and special planned events at a new level so that the all-star women of winter sports have a chance to interact.

“We are extremely proud to take our event to the next level this year with four new disciplines for these extremely talented women and we have no doubt that they will offer fans an exciting show as they have always done.” , said Vice President and General Manager of Dew Tour Courtney Gresik said in a press release.

Kevin Rolland competes in the men’s ski final during the Dew Tour in Breckenridge, Colorado. Tautour

The athletes were enthusiastic about the progressive developments at the four-day winter sports festival.

“I am so excited that the Dew Tour adds new disciplines for the women’s events and opens up new opportunities for us to demonstrate our skills to the world,” said Olympic champion Jamie Anderson said before kicking off the competitions. “It’s great to see an event where the best women ride and I’m looking forward to the new events.”

Watch the video for more insights from the Winter Dew Tour 2020 – and watch the special broadcast of the Women of Dew Tour on NBC on Saturday, February 15th, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

